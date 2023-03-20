The Jerusalem Post - Israel News NY Conference Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation Opinion
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Science Antisemitism Archeology Israel Real Estate Premium Buying Expert Podcast
Jerusalem Post Israel News

Israel's National Security Council issues travel warnings ahead of Passover

The Iranian threat remains one of the largest dangers faced by Israelis traveling abroad, particularly in the Middle East and Mediterranean Basin.

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
Published: MARCH 20, 2023 12:52
El Al Israel Airlines counters are seen at Ben Gurion International airport in Lod, near Tel Aviv, Israel February 27, 2020 (photo credit: REUTERS/AMIR COHEN)
El Al Israel Airlines counters are seen at Ben Gurion International airport in Lod, near Tel Aviv, Israel February 27, 2020
(photo credit: REUTERS/AMIR COHEN)

Ahead of the Passover holiday which will start the evening of April 5, Israel's National Security Council has issued guidelines detailing the dangers and threats from various terrorist elements that could be faced by Israelis traveling abroad.

Iran is still the main generator of global terrorism, the report stated, adding that the NSC estimates that Iran will continue "to work to promote damage to Israeli and Jewish targets around the world."

Countries in the region surrounding Iran are at a higher risk of experiencing potential Iranian attacks, including the United Arab Emirates, Georgia, Azerbaijan, Turkey and Bahrain. Other countries that could also be at risk include Greece and Cyprus as well as Iraqi Kurdistan, although Israeli law prohibits Israelis from traveling there.

"We call on the Israeli public to continue going abroad but to be vigilant, to behave responsibly according to the level of risk in the country they are visiting and to adhere to the recommendations."

National Security Council

Also of concern are the various global jihad and Islamic movements, including ISIS, al-Qaeda and al-Shabaab, among others. To this end, the NSC advises Israelis to remain cautious in traveling to the Horn of Africa, some parts of Central Africa, the central Philippines, Bangladesh, the Kashmir region of India and parts of Indonesia.

Of particular note, there has been an emphasis on northern Sinai recently, with ISIS cells indicating an increased interest in harming Israelis and Jews.

Bedouins and Israeli travellers seen in Jabal Mousa in the Sinai peninsula, Egypt, August 12, 2022. (credit: YOSSI ZAMIR/FLASH90) Bedouins and Israeli travellers seen in Jabal Mousa in the Sinai peninsula, Egypt, August 12, 2022. (credit: YOSSI ZAMIR/FLASH90)

The NSC advised that Israelis traveling to or staying in the Sinai Desert stay only in established tourist sites such as Sharm El-Sheikh, and to avoid traveling too deep into the surrounding desert or staying in isolated and unfamiliar sites.

"We call on the Israeli public to continue going abroad but to be vigilant, to behave responsibly according to the level of risk in the country they are visiting and to adhere to the recommendations," the NSC cautioned.

"We once again urge the public planning a trip abroad to check the status of the travel warnings for specific destinations before purchasing a travel ticket."

The NSC travel warning range from level one to level four, with one being "No warning, normal precautions are recommended," and four being "High threat level, do not come to this country, and in case you are staying, leave as soon as possible."

In cases of a level two threat, visitors are advised to take increased precautions, and a level three threat means that non-essential travel should be avoided.

According to the latest NSC recommendations, countries including Iran, Iraq, Somalia and Mali are all level four threats, and Sudan, Egypt and Turkey are all level three threats.

Antisemitic threats in Europe and the US

Although neither the US or Europe has been issued a travel warning by the NSC, they note an increase in antisemitic and racist attacks carried out by white supremacists and Neo-Nazis in recent years. This, the report states, means that "Jewish communities (and other minorities) are a major target" over Passover, the NSC report states, adding that "religious and community  institutions [are] a preferred target and holidays and special occasions [are] particularly sensitive."

In addition, the report notes, the month of Ramadan, during which Passover also falls, is a particularly sensitive time for regional security, and tensions in Israel could overflow and impact Jewish communities and Israelis abroad. 



Tags Iran Passover Terrorism Tourism travel vacation sinai terrorism Terror Attack
Hot Opinion
Most Read
1

Putin says Russia is in a fight for the existence of the state

Russian President Vladimir Putin visits aviation plant in Ulan-Ude, Buryatia republic, Russia March 14, 2023.
2

Zelensky: Ukraine seeks 'spiritual independence,' acts against church

Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelensky addresses Ukrainian people with Orthodox Easter message, as Russia's attack on Ukraine continues, at the Saint Sophia cathedral in Kyiv, Ukraine April 23, 2022.
3

Can you see it? Something hidden in this picture will reveal your worst feature

Optical illusion image
4

Silicon Valley Bank fallout starts to spread around the world

A sign for Silicon Valley Bank (SVB) headquarters is seen in Santa Clara, California, US March 10, 2023.
5

Pope Francis says he might lift celibacy requirements for priests

Pope Francis holds the weekly general audience in St. Peter's Square at the Vatican, March 8, 2023.
Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
Advertise with Us
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Trending Articles
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Israel Real Estate
Special Content
Promo Content
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Lists of Jewish holidays
Law
Sites Of Interest
Poalim Online
JNF-USA
Buying Expert
Electronics
Home & Kitchen
Appliances
Health & Personal Care
Tools & Home Improvement
Sports & Outdoors
Beauty
Patio, Lawn & Garden
Office Products
Toys & Games
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2023 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by