Haifa University supports faculty member that was threatened with boycott

Diaspora Affairs Minister Amichai Chikli canceled his speech on Tuesday at a conference at the University of Haifa about American Judaism, because of a protest that took place against his participation.

During the event, a senior university administrator said to the participants that there have been threats made against one of the faculty members that was in charge of inviting the minister to the conference.

Chikli was expected to speak at the annual conference of the Ruderman Program for American Jewish Studies which took place on Tuesday as part of the Jewish Diaspora Week events.

A spokesperson on behalf of Chikli said that they have canceled the participation for scheduled reasons, but The Jerusalem Post, understands that the reason is the fact that the minister didn't want to confront the demonstrators, but rather continue with his diplomatic-style conversations with Jews around the world about the judicial reforms.

Pressure on academics that support the reforms

Sources in the university have said that there was major pressure on Prof. Gur Alroey, the Rector of the university, to cancel the participation of the minister, because of his support for the reforms.

Other sources said that the head of the program Dr. David Barak-Gorodetsky was threatened by faculty at the university since he wouldn't cancel the participation of Chikli, despite the requests from faculty members. These faculty members, according to several sources in the university, threatened to "boycott" Barak-Gorodetsky and encouraged the management of the institution to interfere in the contents of this educational conference.

During the event, focused on American Jewry and not on judicial reform, Alroey spoke in favor of promoting dialogue and freedom of speech in the university, even though he and the university have already spoken out against the reforms. The Post understands that a group of four faculty members spoke out aggressively towards Barak-Gorodetsky, a highly respected academic, since he wouldn't cancel the invitation for Chikli.

Alroey said that he wouldn't tolerate threats against any of the faculty or students for speaking their opinion as a principal. He added that the small group of faculty that spoke "negatively" towards Barak-Gorodetsky does not represent the vast majority of faculty members that support dialogue. The demonstration against Chikli took place anyway, but it was small; around 15 people attended.

Sources in the university said that the demonstration would have been huge if Chikli would actually attend the conference and that many of the faculty and students were planning on attending. Since Chikli canceled his participation, the demonstration was small.

The University of Haifa responded to the Post and said that: "In a letter read by the Rector of the university, Prof. Gur Alroey, he emphasized that most of the faculty members, including those opposed to the government's measures who intended to protest at the entrance to the conference, behaved in a respectful and appropriate manner.

The university's management has already announced several times that it strongly opposes the government's measures to weaken the justice system and at the same time, the administration said it will preserve the freedom of expression of every faculty member and every student to express their opinion freely, while also supporting them." The university added that "the Rector criticized the statements of a small minority of faculty members who called for boycotting or silencing those who disagreed with them and emphasized that the university administration will not allow any violation of the freedom of expression or the academic freedom of any researcher or student."