Cars torched, rocks thrown as settlers, Palestinians clash in Huwara

The violence in the town comes after three shooting attacks were carried out by Palestinian terrorists against Israelis in the town in the past month.

By TZVI JOFFRE
Published: MARCH 28, 2023 15:17
Palestinian man jumps over burning tires as people protest over tensions in Jerusalem's Al-Aqsa Mosque, at Huwara checkpoint, near Nablus in the Israeli-occupied West Bank May 29, 2022 (photo credit: REUTERS)
Palestinian man jumps over burning tires as people protest over tensions in Jerusalem's Al-Aqsa Mosque, at Huwara checkpoint, near Nablus in the Israeli-occupied West Bank May 29, 2022
(photo credit: REUTERS)

Cars were torched and stones were thrown at vehicles and buildings during clashes between Israeli settlers and Palestinians in the town of Huwara on Monday evening, according to Palestinian reports.

Photos from the scene showed a number of vehicles that were burnt and a number of shop windows that were hit by stones. Footage showed settlers clashing with Palestinian residents of the town and with Israeli soldiers in the area.

During the clashes, a Palestinian Red Crescent ambulance was attacked and one of its windows was shattered.

At least seven Palestinians were injured amid the clashes, according to the Red Crescent.

Later in the evening, stones were also thrown at settlers who drove through the town, with four Israelis reportedly injured. The Honenu legal aid organization reported that a number of Israelis were arrested by Israeli forces at the scene.

Investigating the latest Huwara shooting attack

On Tuesday morning, IDF Chief of Staff Herzi Halevi arrived in Huwara as part of an investigation into the shooting attack in which two IDF soldiers were shot on Saturday night.

A heavy presence of Israeli security forces was noted in the town on Tuesday.

The violence in the town comes after three shooting attacks were carried out by Palestinian terrorists against Israelis in the town in the past month.

On Saturday night, two IDF soldiers were injured in a shooting attack in the town. The shooter behind the attack, which has been claimed by the Martyr Abu Ali Mustafa Brigades, the military branch of the Popular Front for the Liberation of Palestine, is still on the run.

Last week, Israeli-American David Stern was injured in a shooting attack in Huwara. That attack came exactly three weeks after two Israelis, Yagel and Hallel Yaniv, were murdered in a shooting attack in the town.

After the attack in which the Yaniv brothers were murdered, hundreds of settlers rioted in the town and torched homes, businesses and vehicles and shot at Palestinians and Israeli journalists. One Palestinian was killed in those riots. 



Tags Terrorism West Bank West Bank Violence Huwara
