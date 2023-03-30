The Jerusalem Post - Israel News NY Conference Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation Opinion
Israel's cold spring: Rain, low temperatures, chance of snow in Hermon

Temperatures are lower than what is normal for Israel's springtime, with rain, strong winds and even a chance of snow in the Hermon.

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
Published: MARCH 30, 2023 06:34
Israelis in the rain, December 25, 2022. (photo credit: AVSHALOM SASSONI/MAARIV)
Israelis in the rain, December 25, 2022.
(photo credit: AVSHALOM SASSONI/MAARIV)

Spring has arrived in Israel, but temperatures are still dropping, with there even being a chance of snow by Mount Hermon, the Israel Meteorological Service (IMS) said.

The weather Thursday overall ranges from cloudy to partly cloudy, Temperatures, however, are rather low – more than is normal for this time of year.

In addition, strong winds will also be present throughout the country.

In addition, there is also a chance of rainfall throughout Israel, ranging from the North to the Negev – something that could continue into the night.

The rains follow some especially intense rainfall earlier this week. According to the IMS, there was even record rainfall in the Beit Jamal area near Beit Shemesh.

Israel's cold springtime weather

The low temperatures in early spring follow the initial warm days of the past winter in Israel.

People wait at the Jerusalem light rail in somewhat warmer weather (Illustrative). (credit: YONATAN SINDEL/FLASH90) People wait at the Jerusalem light rail in somewhat warmer weather (Illustrative). (credit: YONATAN SINDEL/FLASH90)

The low springtime temperatures are set to continue Friday throughout the country, with the IMS noting the weather will be below the norm for spring.

However, things look like they'll warm up into the weekend, with temperatures rising on Saturday and even more so on Sunday.



Tags spring winter weather rain snow weather conditions in israel
