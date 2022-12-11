Israel's still warm - even though it's winter: Weather forecast

Temperatures on Sunday are higher than usual in Israel for the season, with partly cloudy skies.

During the morning in the northern mountains, strong easterly winds will blow in. During the night in the north of the country, local rain is possible, mostly light, and it will be partly cloudy to cloudy.

Monday will see no significant change in temperatures. During the morning, local rain is possible, mostly light in the north of the country. It will be partly cloudy to cloudy then, too.

It can't stay hot for too long!

On Tuesday, however, temperatures will drop and they will return to normal for the season. Local rain is expected to fall from the north of the country to the north of the Negev, and isolated thunderstorms are possible. In the south of the country, there may be light local rain.

In the Judean Desert and the Dead Sea, there is a slight concern over floods.

JERUSALEM EXPERIENCES its first rain of the season, last Thursday, even before the beginning of Heshvan. (credit: Arie Leib Abrams/Flash90)

On Wednesday there will be another slight drop in temperatures. In the north of the country, it will rain occasionally and there may be isolated thunderstorms. Local rain is possible in the center of the country.

The forecasted temperatures for Sunday and Monday (in Celsius):