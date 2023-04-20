The Jerusalem Post - Israel News NY Conference Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation Opinion
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Science Antisemitism Archeology Israel Real Estate JPost Deals Podcast Premium
Jerusalem Post Israel News

Kiryat Motzkin flower seller indicted for alleged rape of employees, minors

The victims, women aged 15-21, were immigrants from the former Soviet Union and in financially unstable situations.

By MICHAEL STARR
Published: APRIL 20, 2023 20:45
The residents of Gedera protest against the horrific rape of a woman tonight in Gedera, February 3, 2023 (photo credit: FLASH90)
The residents of Gedera protest against the horrific rape of a woman tonight in Gedera, February 3, 2023
(photo credit: FLASH90)

A Kiryat Motzkin flower salesman was indicted for the sexual assault of nine employees, some of them minors, the Haifa District Attorney's Office announced on Wednesday.

Zarviel Aivazov, 43, is alleged to have committed a variety of sexual offenses including rape, sodomy, attempted rape, attempted sodomy, indecent acts, sexual harassment, threats, and exposing minors to dangerous drugs.

The victims, women aged 15-21, were immigrants from the former Soviet Union and in financially unstable situations. Aivazov offered them a high salary of hundreds of shekels per evening to sell flowers outside entertainment businesses including strip clubs in northern Israel.

How did Aivazov abuse his victims?

Aivazov allegedly forced the women to come to work in makeup and revealing clothes and plied them with alcohol and drugs to make them more compliant. He would allegedly make sexual comments about their mode of dress and appearance.

The indictment detailed how Aivazov allegedly would accompany the women as a driver would bring them home. In the back seat of the vehicle, the flower salesman would sexually assault the women.

Hands in handcuffs (illustrative). (credit: GEORGE HODAN/CREATIVE COMMONS) Hands in handcuffs (illustrative). (credit: GEORGE HODAN/CREATIVE COMMONS)

In several incidents he had the car stop at an apartment, where he raped or attempted to rape some of the women.

The prosecution asked that the accused remain in arrest during the duration of the legal proceedings.



Tags rape indictment crime sexual abuse
Hot Opinion
Most Read
1

Modified Mediterranean diet twice as healthy as original - Israeli study

Food is seen on a table at a restaurant at the port of El Masnou, near Barcelona May 16, 2008. The Spanish government is leading a bid to persuade UNESCO to put the Mediterranean diet on the world heritage list.
2

Iran will destroy Tel Aviv, Haifa at slightest Israeli action - Raisi

Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi and military commanders watch as military equipment passes by during a ceremony of the National Army Day parade in Tehran, Iran April 18, 2022.
3

Russian officials tried to use Putin's cancer to 'throw' Ukraine war - leaked intel

RUSSIA’S PRESIDENT Vladimir Putin chairs a meeting with members of the government at the Kremlin, last month. He has claimed that the economy has shrugged off the sanctions.
4

Scientists finish 200-year decryption of ancient Greek-Egyptian treatise - study

Depictions of Euclid and Ptolemy with a cosmological diagram between them. Engraving. (Illustrative).
5

Israel seeks US support for IDF buildup as expert predicts Iran strike

An Israeli F15 fighter jet takes off during a joint international aerial training exercise at Uvda military air base in southern Israel, dubbed ‘Blue Flag 2017.’
Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
Advertise with Us
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Trending Articles
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Israel Real Estate
Hype
Special Content
Promo Content
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Lists of Jewish holidays
Law
Sites Of Interest
Poalim Online
JNF-USA
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2023 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by