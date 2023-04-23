The Jerusalem Post - Israel News NY Conference Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation Opinion
Indian swimmer ties world record as fastest male swimmer in Kinneret

The Kinneret, situated approximately 214 meters below sea level, is known to be the second lowest water body in the world.

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
Published: APRIL 23, 2023 01:05
The sun sets over the sea of Galilee (photo credit: KINNERET AUTHORITY)
The sun sets over the sea of Galilee
(photo credit: KINNERET AUTHORITY)

Amidst extreme weather conditions, an Indian swimmer has accomplished a remarkable feat by tying the world record for the fastest male swimmer in the Kinneret on Friday.

The Kinneret, situated approximately 214 meters below sea level, is known to be the second lowest water body in the world. Despite its stunning beauty, this remarkable natural wonder presents a host of challenges to visitors. 

Strong whirlwinds and unpredictable windstorms are just a few of the obstacles that visitors to the area must navigate. Despite these challenges, the Kinneret remains a popular destination for travelers seeking to experience its natural beauty.

Taking a morning swim

In a historic feat, 21-year-old Aryan Singh Dadiala has become the first Asian swimmer to conquer the Kinneret. The accomplished swimmer set a new world record in November 2022, completing a 32 km open water swim in just 5 hours and 36 minutes in Goa.

The Kinneret (credit: MEITAL SHARABI) The Kinneret (credit: MEITAL SHARABI)

Undeterred by the challenge, Dadiala began his journey at 5:18 AM on a cold and dark Friday morning. 

Despite facing numerous obstacles, he persevered and finished the grueling swim at 11:33 AM, equaling the world record for the fastest male swimmer to swim the Kinneret on his very first attempt. 

According to Surjeet Dadiala, Aryan's father, Guy Cohen set the record for the fastest one-way swim in his seventh attempt back in 2017. 

Making his country proud

However, Aryan's recent achievement has made the entire country proud. 

Despite facing several obstacles during his swim, including heavy winds and fatigue, Aryan remained determined and focused on his goal. His unwavering dedication has earned him a place in the annals of swimming history. Surjeet shared these details with PTI, highlighting Aryan's tenacity and resilience in the face of adversity.

The Galilee Marathon Swimming Association in Israel was responsible for observing and certifying the recent swimming event, which was flagged off by Pawan K. Pal, a senior Indian diplomat who heads the public diplomacy division at the Indian embassy in Tel Aviv. 

"Aryan Singh Dadiala, a 21-year-old swimmer breaks barriers and swam across the Kinneret in 6hrs 15 mins," the official Twitter account for the Indian Embassy in Israel wrote. "Congratulations to this young talent for displaying incredible feat of determination and skill."

Aryan has revealed that his motivation for taking on the challenging swim was to strengthen the bonds of friendship between India and Israel.

He expressed his admiration for the vision of Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who was the first Indian leader to visit Israel back in 2017.

The swimmer was joined by his entire family, coach Rahul Chiplunkar, guide Subodh Sule and crew member Pavitra Poilkar during his record-setting swim. Their support was instrumental in helping the swimmer overcome the many challenges he faced during his journey.



Tags Israel Kinneret swimming india india israel relations
