IDF soldiers' ammunition stolen during Remembrance Day ceremony

Two east Jerusalem residents were caught stealing ammunition from IDF soldiers during a Remembrance Day ceremony on Ammunition Hill on Monday night, police announced on Tuesday.

According to police, one of the soldiers noticed a noise coming from the equipment storage room at the site and saw a resident of the Shuafat refugee camp carrying a bag containing several loaded magazines.

Police officers arrived at the scene and arrested the suspect. An initial investigation revealed the identity of another suspect who was located at his home and detained for questioning as well. The two worked as janitors, according to KAN News.

The entrance to the museum at the Ammunition Hill in Jerusalem on August 9, 2017 (credit: YONATAN SINDEL/FLASH90)

Jerusalem court extends arrest of two suspects

The two suspects were brought before the Jerusalem Magistrate's Court on Tuesday morning and their arrested was extended for several days as the investigation into the attempted theft continues.