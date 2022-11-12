The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Morocco Forum Israel Elections 2022 Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation
IDF base infiltrated, suspicion of stolen weapons raised

An IDF base in the Golan Heights was breached on Saturday, and thorough reconnaissance tours of the area began, as the IDF suspects that a large number of weapons and ammunition were stolen.

By WALLA!/AMIR BOHBOT, ELI ASHKENAZI/WALLA!
Published: NOVEMBER 12, 2022 13:52

Updated: NOVEMBER 12, 2022 14:05
Drugs and weapons smuggled in from Jordan caught by the IDF. (photo credit: IDF SPOKESPERSON'S UNIT)
Drugs and weapons smuggled in from Jordan caught by the IDF.
(photo credit: IDF SPOKESPERSON'S UNIT)

The IDF has reinforced the forces in the area and shared the news with Israel Police and the Shin Bet (Israel Security Agency). Military Police Investigations Unit has begun its investigation.

Sources told Walla! that ammunition and weapons were stolen in this area in the past, causing the IDF to improve the security around it. The enhanced security included technological improvements, as well as increased awareness. 

Despite it, the base was breached, and a large amount of ammunition was probably stolen, right under the IDF's nose.

Israeli soldiers stand near the border with Syria in the Golan Heights (credit: REUTERS)Israeli soldiers stand near the border with Syria in the Golan Heights (credit: REUTERS)

The sources have criticized the event, saying that the stolen ammunition and weapons might be used by Palestinian terrorists in the West Bank.

This is a developing story.



