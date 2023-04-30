IDF officer reprimanded for attending right-wing protest in uniform

An IDF officer of the middle management rank of major was court-martialed for protesting while in uniform, the IDF announced on Sunday.

Until now, officers from the rank of lieutenant colonel and above, considered senior management, have been prohibited from protesting whereas those of the rank of major and below have been allowed to protest.

However, even those allowed to protest have been required to do so in civilian clothing so as not to inject the IDF directly into political debates.

Yet, at the large pro-government rally in Jerusalem this past Thursday, the specific major was in uniform and was also carrying his weapon at the rally, an aggravating circumstance.

Removed from his role and suspended for 3 weeks

Due to the violations, the officer has been removed from his command role, where he would need to serve as an example to many others below him, and was moved to a desk role with reduced command responsibilities, though he was able to keep his rank.

A PROTEST takes place against the judicial overhaul, in Tel Aviv, at the beginning of Independence Day, on Tuesday night. The protesters have behaved admirably and so has the government, says the writer. (credit: AVSHALOM SASSONI/FLASH90)

He was also sentenced to a 25-day suspended sentence of partial military detention.

This means he would need to serve 25 days in a military prison or in a specific limited area on a military base if he commits a similar crime, although even that detention would be considered disciplinary, and not criminal.

The decision could create controversy and claims from the Right of discrimination against right-wing protesters in a time period when many soldiers and officers from the left have joined protests, though the IDF can respond that the officer was only punished because he was in uniform and armed.

To date, only dozens of left-wing officers have actually refused reserve duty and the IDF has started to expel such officers from the reserves, while most reservists have continued to serve despite threats to quit, or called in sick on a temporary basis.