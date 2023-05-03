The Jerusalem Post - Israel News NY Conference Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation Opinion
WATCH: Israeli Air Force strikes Hamas targets inside Gaza Strip

The Hamas military bases struck by the IDF were located inside civilian areas and in close proximity to schools, hospitals and religious institutions.

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
Published: MAY 3, 2023 06:26
The IDF strikes Hamas targets inside the Gaza Strip after a night of rocket fire into Israel, May 3, 2023 (VIDEO CREDIT: IDF SPOKESPERSON'S UNIT)

The IDF has released footage of overnight strikes carried out against Hamas targets inside the Gaza Strip early on Wednesday morning.

The IDF strikes come after a night of rocket fire from Hamas and other Palestinian terror factions inside the strip.

Throughout Tuesday evening and into early Wednesday morning, at least 32 rockets and mortars were fired into Israel from Gaza, with two of them hitting the border town of Sderot and wounding at least 12 civilians.

In a post on their English-language Twitter account, the IDF shared the 14-second clip along with the caption: "In response to the dozens of rockets launched at Israel from Gaza, the IDF struck weapon manufacturing sites, military compounds and underground terrorist tunnels belonging to terrorist organizations.

"Terrorism anywhere is a threat to civilians everywhere."

IDF illustrative images show the proximity of Hamas military locations to civilian areas inside the Gaza Strip, May 3, 2023. (credit: IDF SPOKESPERSON'S UNIT) IDF illustrative images show the proximity of Hamas military locations to civilian areas inside the Gaza Strip, May 3, 2023. (credit: IDF SPOKESPERSON'S UNIT)

In a series of illustrative images, the IDF showed the location of the Hamas military bases inside the Gaza Strip, and their proximity to civilian areas and infrastructure, including Mosques, schools, hospitals and a water tower.



