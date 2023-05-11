US blocked UN security council condemnation on Gaza - Israel's Erdan

The Biden administration together with Great Britain blocked the United Nations Security Council from issuing a statement condemning the IDF’s military operation in Gaza, Israel’s Ambassador to the UN Gilad Erdan told Army Radio on Thursday.

“We succeeded in blocking condemnation of Israel with the help of the US, whom we worked in conjunction with,” Erdan said.

“The US, together with Great Britain, clarified that they would not allow a statement,” he added.

Security Council holds closed-door meeting on Gaza

He spoke after the 15-member Security Council held a closed-door meeting on Gaza, at the request of the United Arab Emirates, France, and China.

The US and the United Kingdom are among the five UNSC members — along with Russia, China and France — who have permanent seats on the council and as a result, have veto power.

Their opposition to the issuance of such a statement or condemnation meant the issue never came to a vote. The United States, including during Joe Biden’s presidency has a strong record of supporting Israel at the UN, particularly the Security Council.

Switzerland which holds the council’s rotating presidency this month tweeted after the meeting that it was alarmed by the outbreak of violence between Israel and Gaza this week, during which Israel assassinated three top Palestinian Islamic Jihad commanders as well as the head of its rocket launching force.

At least 16 civilians were also killed during Israel’s aerial attacks, according to Reuters, including women and children. The PIJ has fired over 500 rockets at Israel in the last two days, after launching a salvo of rockets against the Jewish state last week as well.

Erdan had unsuccessfully pushed for the UNSC to condemn the Palestinians’ indiscriminate firing of rockets.