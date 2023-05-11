The Jerusalem Post - Israel News NY Conference Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation Opinion
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Science Antisemitism Archeology Israel Real Estate JPost Deals Podcast Premium
Jerusalem Post Israel News

US blocked UN security council condemnation on Gaza - Israel's Erdan

“We succeeded in blocking condemnation of Israel with the help of the US, whom we worked in conjunction with,” Israel’s ambassador to the UN said.

By TOVAH LAZAROFF
Published: MAY 11, 2023 12:16
ISRAEL’S AMBASSADOR to the UN Gilad Erdan speaks at a Security Council meeting on the situation in the Middle East in August. Last week, the UN General Assembly referred the West Bank issue to the World Court. (photo credit: Eduardo Munoz/Reuters)
ISRAEL’S AMBASSADOR to the UN Gilad Erdan speaks at a Security Council meeting on the situation in the Middle East in August. Last week, the UN General Assembly referred the West Bank issue to the World Court.
(photo credit: Eduardo Munoz/Reuters)

The Biden administration together with Great Britain blocked the United Nations Security Council from issuing a statement condemning the IDF’s military operation in Gaza, Israel’s Ambassador to the UN Gilad Erdan told Army Radio on Thursday. 

“We succeeded in blocking condemnation of Israel with the help of the US, whom we worked in conjunction with,” Erdan said.

“The US, together with Great Britain, clarified that they would not allow a statement,” he added.

Security Council holds closed-door meeting on Gaza

He spoke after the 15-member Security Council held a closed-door meeting on Gaza, at the request of the United Arab Emirates, France, and China.

The US and the United Kingdom are among the five UNSC members — along with Russia, China and France — who have permanent seats on the council and as a result, have veto power.

A general view of the United Nations Security Council during a meeting on ''Organization for Security and Cooperation in Europe,'' at the UN headquarters in New York, US, May 4, 2023. (credit: REUTERS/DAVID 'DEE' DELGADO) A general view of the United Nations Security Council during a meeting on ''Organization for Security and Cooperation in Europe,'' at the UN headquarters in New York, US, May 4, 2023. (credit: REUTERS/DAVID 'DEE' DELGADO)

Their opposition to the issuance of such a statement or condemnation meant the issue never came to a vote. The United States, including during  Joe Biden’s presidency has a strong record of supporting Israel at the UN, particularly the Security Council.

Switzerland which holds the council’s rotating presidency this month tweeted after the meeting that it was alarmed by the outbreak of violence between Israel and Gaza this week, during which Israel assassinated three top Palestinian Islamic Jihad commanders as well as the head of its rocket launching force.

At least 16 civilians were also killed during Israel’s aerial attacks, according to Reuters, including women and children. The PIJ has fired over 500 rockets at Israel in the last two days, after launching a salvo of rockets against the Jewish state last week as well.

Erdan had unsuccessfully pushed for the UNSC to condemn the Palestinians’ indiscriminate firing of rockets.



Tags Gaza United Nations United States gilad erdan UN Security Council Operation Shield and Arrow
Hot Opinion
Most Read
1

Ancient underwater temple found off coast of Naples - report

Illustrative image of an underwater temple.
2

Drinking green tea can have dangerous consequences - Israeli study

Green tea: Can a soothing natural drink have dangerous consequences? (Illustrative)
3

The first signs of Alzheimer's appear in the eyes. Here's what they are

An illustrative image of an eye
4

New study may explain bright light, familiar faces in near death experiences

Illustrative image of a bright light at the end of a tunnel.
5

Harvard researcher says he reversed his aging with these 4 steps

Can we turn back time on our aging? (Illustrative)
Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
Advertise with Us
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Trending Articles
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Israel Real Estate
Hype
Special Content
Promo Content
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Lists of Jewish holidays
Law
Sites Of Interest
Poalim Online
JNF-USA
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2023 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by