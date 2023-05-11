The Jerusalem Post - Israel News NY Conference Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation Opinion
IDF attacked PIJ targets in the Gaza Strip

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
Published: MAY 11, 2023 01:48

Updated: MAY 11, 2023 02:19

The IDF Air Force attacked targets of the Palestinian Islamic Jihad terror group in the Gaza Strip, the IDF Spokesperson's Unit announced early on Thursday morning.

According to Palestinian media, at least one senior PIJ commander was killed in a targeted attack on his apartment in Khan Younes in the southern Gaza Strip. A number of additional people were injured in the attack, according to the reports.

Two other PIJ commanders were also killed in a separate attack, according to Palestinian media reports.

The Israeli attack comes about two hours after the last rocket was fired from the Gaza Strip into Israel, which targeted Kibbutz Sufa in the southern Gaza Strip border area.

