IDF strikes Islamic Jihad mortar launcher in northern Gaza

The IDF struck a mortar launcher belonging to the Palestinian Islamic Jihad (PIJ) terrorist movement near Beit Lahiya in the northern Gaza Strip as Operation Shield and Arrow continued on Thursday morning.

The IDF additionally struck a lookout near Jabalia in the northern Gaza Strip and a lookout near Rafah in the southern Gaza Strip, according to Palestinian reports. Shortly after the strikes, rocket sirens sounded in communities near the Gaza border.

The strikes came shortly after six mortars were fired from Gaza toward Kissufim, near the Gaza border. That rocket fire came after an over eight-hour lull in rocket fire during which the IDF assassinated PIJ rocket commander Ali Ghali.

An Iron Dome launcher fires an interceptor missile as rockets are fired from Gaza, in Ashkelon, Israel May 10, 2023 (credit: REUTERS/AMIR COHEN)

Since Operation Shield and Arrow was launched on Tuesday morning, over 500 rockets have been fired from Gaza towards Israel, with over 100 (about one in five) falling short in the Strip. 154 of the rockets have been intercepted by the IDF.