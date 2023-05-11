The Jerusalem Post - Israel News NY Conference Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation Opinion
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Science Antisemitism Archeology Israel Real Estate JPost Deals Podcast Premium
Jerusalem Post Arab Israeli Conflict

IDF strikes Islamic Jihad mortar launcher in northern Gaza

Palestinian rocket fire and IDF retaliatory strikes continued on Thursday morning.

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
Published: MAY 11, 2023 10:10

Updated: MAY 11, 2023 10:36
Rockets are fired from Gaza into Israel, in Gaza May 10, 2023 (photo credit: REUTERS/AMMAR AWAD)
Rockets are fired from Gaza into Israel, in Gaza May 10, 2023
(photo credit: REUTERS/AMMAR AWAD)

The IDF struck a mortar launcher belonging to the Palestinian Islamic Jihad (PIJ) terrorist movement near Beit Lahiya in the northern Gaza Strip as Operation Shield and Arrow continued on Thursday morning.

The IDF additionally struck a lookout near Jabalia in the northern Gaza Strip and a lookout near Rafah in the southern Gaza Strip, according to Palestinian reports. Shortly after the strikes, rocket sirens sounded in communities near the Gaza border.

The strikes came shortly after six mortars were fired from Gaza toward Kissufim, near the Gaza border. That rocket fire came after an over eight-hour lull in rocket fire during which the IDF assassinated PIJ rocket commander Ali Ghali.

An Iron Dome launcher fires an interceptor missile as rockets are fired from Gaza, in Ashkelon, Israel May 10, 2023 (credit: REUTERS/AMIR COHEN) An Iron Dome launcher fires an interceptor missile as rockets are fired from Gaza, in Ashkelon, Israel May 10, 2023 (credit: REUTERS/AMIR COHEN)

Since Operation Shield and Arrow was launched on Tuesday morning, over 500 rockets have been fired from Gaza towards Israel, with over 100 (about one in five) falling short in the Strip. 154 of the rockets have been intercepted by the IDF.



Tags Gaza IDF Palestinian Islamic Jihad rockets airstrikes Operation Shield and Arrow
Hot Opinion
Most Read
1

Ancient underwater temple found off coast of Naples - report

Illustrative image of an underwater temple.
2

Drinking green tea can have dangerous consequences - Israeli study

Green tea: Can a soothing natural drink have dangerous consequences? (Illustrative)
3

The first signs of Alzheimer's appear in the eyes. Here's what they are

An illustrative image of an eye
4

New study may explain bright light, familiar faces in near death experiences

Illustrative image of a bright light at the end of a tunnel.
5

Harvard researcher says he reversed his aging with these 4 steps

Can we turn back time on our aging? (Illustrative)
Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
Advertise with Us
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Trending Articles
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Israel Real Estate
Hype
Special Content
Promo Content
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Lists of Jewish holidays
Law
Sites Of Interest
Poalim Online
JNF-USA
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2023 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by