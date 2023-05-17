Gilboa committee to present Ben-Gvir report on 2021 prison break

The Gilboa Prison Committee is set to present its report on the 2021 prison break to National Security Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir on Wednesday.

The report is said to contain thousands of pages of documents and testimonies, as well as conclusions gathered from tours of the Gilboa facility.

The Gilboa prison break has seen intense public and governmental scrutiny leveled against Israel's prison services.

Six terrorism prisoners escaped from the Gilboa prison in September 2021, and were only recaptured thirteen days later.

The Palestinian terrorists dug a tunnel for over a year with the help of other prisoners.

View of the Israeli Prison Authorities, Gilboa Prison (credit: MOSHE SHAI/FLASH90)

The escapees included Zakaria Zubeidi, a Al-Aqsa Martyr's Brigade commander responsible for many terrorist attacks and the deaths of Israelis. The other escapees, Munadil Nafayat, Iham Kahamji, Yaquob Qadiri and brothers Mahmoud and Mohammed al-Arida were members of Palestinian Islamic Jihad.

The prisoners were given five years prison on top of existing sentences.