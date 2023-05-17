The Jerusalem Post - Israel News NY Conference Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation Opinion
Israel Police to indict hospital security guard suspected of abusing patients

The suspect was an external contractor whose job it was to protect the women he allegedly sexually abused.

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
Published: MAY 17, 2023 18:48
Illustrative image of a man in handcuffs. (photo credit: PEXELS)
Illustrative image of a man in handcuffs.
(photo credit: PEXELS)

A Jerusalem resident was arrested for allegedly sexually abusing two women while they were hospitalized in Shaare Zedek Medical Center earlier this month, according to an Israel Police spokesperson.

The investigation revealed that the man was a contracted security guard who was assigned to Shaare Zedek a few months ago and allegedly took advantage of the situation, abusing the women on multiple occasions.

The police opened an investigation after a complaint was filed against the suspect, accusing him of sexual abuse. The hospital also received the complaint and fired the suspect immediately and gave all the information it had on the suspect to the police.

Arrest and indictment 

The suspect was arrested last week, and his arrest was extended twice. On Wednesday, after the Prosecuter's Office announced its intention to prosecute, his arrest was extended again in anticipation of an indictment.

"This is a complex incident in which a man whose job it was to look after patients in a medical institution is suspected of sexually abusing them," said Ch.-Insp. Itamar Nave in the Moriya Jerusalem police station. "Immediately upon receiving the report from the hospital, the suspect was arrested and taken in for interrogation."

Shaare Zedek Medical Center. (credit: COURTESY SHAARE ZEDEK)Shaare Zedek Medical Center. (credit: COURTESY SHAARE ZEDEK)

"We welcome the speedy investigation that began with the hospital's report," said Shaare Zedek in a statement. "The hospital is committed to the safety of patients and immediately reported the suspicion. We do everything we can to prevent rare incidents like this."



