Medical caretaker arrested for sexually abusing patients

The suspect had his employment terminated immediately after receipt of the complaint.

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
Published: MAY 11, 2023 19:16
Empty beds in the intensive care unit at the Coronavirus ward of Shaare Zedek hospital in Jerusalem on October 14, 2021. (photo credit: OLIVIER FITOUSSI/FLASH90)
Empty beds in the intensive care unit at the Coronavirus ward of Shaare Zedek hospital in Jerusalem on October 14, 2021.
(photo credit: OLIVIER FITOUSSI/FLASH90)

An east Jerusalem resident has been arrested for sexual offenses following a report from Shaare Tzedek Medical Center on Wednesday. 

The suspect is accused of having committed sexual offenses against hospitalized patients, according to police.

Police request that his detention be extended

The suspect, a resident of Tzor Baher in his 50s, was taken to Moriah police station in Jerusalem for questioning. 

Initial investigations revealed that the suspect had been employed as a contractor for several months with his role being to supervise highly-dependent hospitalized patients in order to prevent them from suffering any harm.

According to the police, the suspect is accused of taking advantage of the patients' situation and committing sexual offenses and indecent acts against them.

Patient in a hospital (illustrative). (credit: Courtesy) Patient in a hospital (illustrative). (credit: Courtesy)

Investigators began looking into the matter following a complaint at Shaare Zedek Medical Center. Upon receiving the complaint, the hospital immediately fired the suspect and all information was handed over to the police. 

On Thursday morning, the suspect was brought to the Shalom District Court in Jerusalem, where police asked for an extension of his detention in order to complete their investigation. 



