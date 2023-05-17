The Jerusalem Post - Israel News NY Conference Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation Opinion
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Science Antisemitism Archeology Israel Real Estate JPost Deals Podcast Premium
Jerusalem Post Israel News

Netanyahu: Israel continues to ensure security, prosperity in Jerusalem

Jerusalem Day falls on Friday but will be celebrated nationally on Thursday to avoid any conflict with Shabbat.

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
Published: MAY 17, 2023 20:44

Updated: MAY 17, 2023 20:56
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu holds a press conference at the Ministry of Defense in Tel Aviv on April 10, 2023. (photo credit: TOMER NEUBERG/FLASH90)
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu holds a press conference at the Ministry of Defense in Tel Aviv on April 10, 2023.
(photo credit: TOMER NEUBERG/FLASH90)

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu addressed the nation on Wednesday in honor of Jerusalem Day which falls on Friday but will be celebrated on Thursday so as to avoid its clashing with Shabbat.

Netanyahu began by noting the Jewish people's constant celebration of Jerusalem.

"On Jerusalem Day, we once again place Jerusalem at the top of our joy," he said. "But the truth is we do it every day, every year, and actually among our people, we do it for future years. 'To next year in Jerusalem.'"

The quote is common in Jewish culture. It is said at the end of Seder night on Passover to mark the end of the evening, and some communities sing it to mark the end of Yom Kippur. The tradition was started long before Israel was established as an expression of the Jewish desire to return to the people's homeland, but it continues to this day even with an established nation and Jewish Jerusalem.

Israel continues to develop and defend Jerusalem

"Well, we're back in our land," Netanyahu added. "In the middle of the 19th Century, there was already a Jewish majority in Jerusalem, and of course, it took another century until we returned and established our nation and Jerusalem as our official capital city. It took another 19 years until that fateful day in 1967. We released Jerusalem and reunited it."

Young Jewish men holding Israeli flags as they dance at Damascus Gate in Jerusalem's Old City, during Jerusalem Day celebrations, May 29, 2022. (credit: OLIVIER FITOUSSI/FLASH90) Young Jewish men holding Israeli flags as they dance at Damascus Gate in Jerusalem's Old City, during Jerusalem Day celebrations, May 29, 2022. (credit: OLIVIER FITOUSSI/FLASH90)

Netanyahu said that Israel is committed to continuing to protect Jerusalem and ensuring that it continues to prosper.

"We released Jerusalem and reunited it."

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu

"We are doing so even with all the threats around us," he said. "Recently in Operation Shield and Arrow but all the time. The threats don't necessarily stop, but our ability to deal with our enemies and hold them back and promise our security both in Jerusalem and the rest of the country is a constant struggle. Together, we can do it.

"This also a day to celebrate our return to our eternal capital that has been ours for more than 3,000 years," he ended. "There's no such thing in the world, but it exists here in our world, in the center of our world, Jerusalem."



Tags Israel Benjamin Netanyahu Jerusalem Jerusalem day
Hot Opinion
Most Read
1

Home Front Command relaxes restrictions after ceasefire

The Iron Dome.
2

Ancient tablet found on Mount Ebal predates known Hebrew inscriptions

(L-R) XCT reconstruction of the tablet's surface. Semitransparent visualization of the reconstructed tablet
3

Florida rejects Holocaust ed textbooks in clampdown on ‘woke’ instruction

FLORIDA GOV. Ron DeSantis waves during The Jerusalem Post conference titled Celebrate the Faces of Israel at the Museum of Tolerance Jerusalem last week
4

Russian T-72 will split US-made Abrams 'like nuts' entering Kyiv - Kadyrov

Russia's T-72 tank
5

Iron Dome ready for deployment in Ukraine, says US general

The Iron Dome air defense missile systems is seen during operational trials conducted following the conclusion Operation Shield and Arrow on May 14, 2023
Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
Advertise with Us
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Trending Articles
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Israel Real Estate
Hype
Special Content
Promo Content
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Lists of Jewish holidays
Law
Sites Of Interest
Poalim Online
JNF-USA
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2023 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by