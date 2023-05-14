Over 33% of Israelis think Netanyahu started Gaza operation due to polls

More than a third of Israelis believe Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu launched Operation Shield and Arrow due to the Likud Party's recent fall in polls, while slightly less believed that it was in order to restore quiet to the south and 13% believed it was due to pressure from National Security Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir, according to a poll published by Channel 13 on Sunday evening.

The Channel 13 poll additionally found that 57% of Israelis believe that Operation Shield and Arrow was a success, while 24% do not believe so. 54% of the respondents said they believed Netanyahu performed well during the operation, while 29% said they believe he didn't perform well.

Channel 13 additionally asked respondents if the current government or the last government performed better in terms of security issues with the Gaza Strip, with 37% saying the government headed by Naftali Bennett and Yair Lapid performed better and 34% saying the current government performed better.

Most Israelis believe gov't, IDF performed well in operation

A poll by Channel 12 (N12) found that 74% of Israelis believe Defense Minister Yoav Gallant performed well in the operation, while 17% believe he did not. Meanwhile, 63% said they believe Netanyahu performed well, while 29% said they believe he did not.

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and Defense Miniser Yoav Gallant aer seen during a situational assessment on Operation Shield and Arrow at the Kirya military headquarters in Tel Aviv on May 10, 2023 (credit: CHAIM TZACH/GPO)

When asked by N12 if the operation improved Israel's deterrence, 42% said they believe it did, while 44% believe Israeli deterrence remained unchanged.

A poll by KAN on Sunday found that 57% of Israelis believe Israel won the last round of fighting, 5% said they believe the Islamic Jihad won, 19% said both won and 19% said they didn't know.

71% of respondents told KAN that they believe the situation will remain calm for a few months, while 7% said they believe it will last a few years and 22% said they didn't know.

67% of respondents told KAN that they believe the government operated well during Operation Shield and Arrow, while 25% said they believe the government performed badly and 8% said they didn't know.

Meanwhile, a poll by Channel 14 found that 60% of Israelis believe Israel won the last round of fighting, while 7% believe the Palestinians won and 32% believe no one won.

63% of the respondents to the Channel 14 poll rated Netanyahu's performance as good, while 90% rated Gallant's performance as good in the operation. 92% rated IDF Chief of Staff Herzi Halevi's performance as good as well.

Coalition remains unable to form a government in next election

Polls conducted by Channels 11 (KAN), 12, 13 and 14 continued to show the current coalition failing to form a government if elections were held today on Sunday.

According to a poll by KAN, the Likud Party would earn 28 seats, while the National Unity Party headed by Benny Gantz would fall to 26 seats and Yesh Atid would earn 18 seats.

Meanwhile, Shas and the Religious Zionist party (if it runs with Otzma Yehudit) would each earn ten seats, United Torah Judaism would earn seven seats, Yisrael Beytenu would earn six seats and Ra'am, Hadash-Ta'al and Meretz would earn five seats each.

The poll would leave the current coalition with 55 seats and the current opposition (excluding Hadash-Ta'al) with 60 seats.

According to a poll by N12, the National Unity Party headed by Benny Gantz and the Likud Party would each earn 27 seats and Yesh Atid would earn 18 seats.

Meanwhile, Shas and the Religious Zionist party (if it runs with Otzma Yehudit) would each earn ten seats, United Torah Judaism would earn seven seats, Yisrael Beytenu would earn six seats and Hadash-Ta'al, Meretz and Ra'am would each earn five seats.

The poll would leave the current coalition with 54 seats and the current opposition (excluding Hadash-Ta'al) with 61 seats.

N12's poll additionally found that between Netanyahu and Gantz, 38% would prefer Netanyahu as prime minister, while 37% would prefer Gantz.

According to a poll by Channel 13, the National Unity Party headed by Benny Gantz would earn 30 seats, while the Likud Party would earn 25 seats and Yesh Atid would earn 18 seats.

Meanwhile, Shas would earn ten seats, the Religious Zionist party (if it runs with Otzma Yehudit) and United Torah Judaism would each earn eight seats, Ra'am would earn six seats and Yisrael Beytenu and Hadash-Ta'al would earn five seats each.

The poll would leave the current coalition with 56 seats and the current opposition (excluding Hadash-Ta'al) with 59 seats, meaning both would be unable to form a government.

According to a poll by Channel 14, the Likud Party would earn 31 seats and the National Unity party headed by Benny Gantz would earn 27 seats, while Yesh Atid would earn 16 seats.

Meanwhile, Shas would earn ten seats, United Torah Judaism would earn seven seats, Yisrael Beytenu would earn six seats, the Religious Zionist party, Otzma Yehudit and Ra'am would each earn five seats and Hadash-Ta'al and Meretz would each earn four seats each.

The poll would leave the current coalition with 58 seats and the current opposition (excluding Hadash-Ta'al) with 53 seats, meaning both would be unable to form a government.