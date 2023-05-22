Man arrested after assaulting his pregnant wife near Jerusalem

A man was arrested on suspicion of assaulting his pregnant wife in a town near Jerusalem on Sunday night, police announced on Monday morning.

The man, who was seemingly inebriated, attacked both his wife and her father, before attempting to flee the scene. After a short chase on foot, the suspect was arrested and a gun and an airsoft rifle were found in his vehicle and seized by police.

The suspect will be brought before the Jerusalem Magistrate's Court on Monday morning for his arrest to be extended.

"Israel Police will act decisively against those involved in incidents of violence in general, and domestic violence in particular, until they are brought to justice," said police.

Latest incident amid wave of violence against women in Israel

The act of domestic violence is the latest case of violence against women reported to police.

Weapons seized by police at scene of domestic violence incident near Jerusalem, May 22, 2023 (credit: ISRAEL POLICE)

Last week, Dima Bushnak, a resident of the village of Sallama in northern Israel, was shot and killed near her home, with her family telling Israeli media that "just because Dima wanted to move forward in life - some people decided to threaten her life until in the end, they murdered her."

Earlier this month, Riley Perry, a resident of Rishon Lezion, was allegedly killed by her ex-husband, Moshe Perry.

Riley had filed a complaint with police against Moshe in 2021 saying that he had hit and injured her, but she withdrew the complaint after a few days. A relative told Walla that her children and those near to her had pressured her not to open a case against Moshe. Moshe has claimed in court that he attacked Riley in self-defense after she threatened his life and attacked him with a knife.