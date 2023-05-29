MK Moshe Solomon's bill which will give priority to minorities who have served in the IDF when applying to civil service jobs has been approved, according to a Sunday press statement.

The bill which was approved with the support of the legal wing of Im Tirzu, a Zionist NGO. The bill will give priority to minorities who have completed regular service.

An explanation for the bill read, "In the State of Israel live members of minority groups who have chosen to tie their fate to the fate of the state, who serve in the IDF and the civil service, often with great social and family sacrifice. Some of them are discriminated against in their area of residence, some of them suffer from violence and incitement, if only for the reason that they chose to serve the State of Israel and integrate into it."

The statement continued, "After they are released from the service, many of them discover that it is precisely the members of minorities who opposed their service, who incited or supported non-integration, are the ones who enjoy an advantage in receiving public jobs over those who served because those who served joined the labor market later.

Bill aims to integrate minorities

"We welcome the Ministerial Committee's decision to advance the amendment to the Civil Service Law, we are obliged to support those who seek to integrate into Israeli society and are ready to take on the duties that citizens of the State of Israel have, such as military and civilian service, even though this is not accepted and sometimes may affect their lives in the community where they grew up," MK Solomon stated.

The MK further reiterated his hope that the bill would help young people to "abandon the debates and incitement and choose the path of integration into Israeli society as citizens of Israel."

Matan Peleg, chairman of Im Tirzu, added, "We wholeheartedly congratulate dear MK Solomon for promoting the law, and Justice Minister Levin for moving it through the ministerial committee for legislation. An important thanks also to Absorption Minister Ofir Sofer for promoting the law. This is a very important law for the future of the country. Instead of minorities who serve in the military receiving threats, they should receive recognition from us in actions. This is the way of the people of Israel to show all the citizens who are interested in integrating - go ahead, do it, the people are with you!''