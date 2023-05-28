The Jerusalem Post - Israel News NY Conference Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation Opinion
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Science Antisemitism Archeology Israel Real Estate JPost Deals Podcast Premium
Jerusalem Post Israel News Israel Politics

Right-wing orgs. blame 'Deep State' influence as gov't shelves NGO tax law

Right-wing groups called on the government to return the NGO tax law to the agenda after it was removed following international criticism.

By ELIAV BREUER
Published: MAY 28, 2023 12:05
Judicial overhaul supporters and Members of the Im Tirtzu organization protest outside the Supreme Court in Jerusalem on March 22, 2023. (photo credit: YONATAN SINDEL/FLASH90)
Judicial overhaul supporters and Members of the Im Tirtzu organization protest outside the Supreme Court in Jerusalem on March 22, 2023.
(photo credit: YONATAN SINDEL/FLASH90)

Over a dozen right-wing organizations have criticized the government's decision to remove a bill proposal from its agenda which would institute a 65% tax on donations to NGOs that are deemed to be "interfering in Israel's internal affairs."

In a letter published Sunday morning, the organizations wrote: "We received with astonishment the report about the removal from the government's agenda of the debate over instituting a tax on NGOs supported by foreign entities due to pressure,"  referring to a list of ambassadors and embassies who expressed their opposition to the bill.

The list of organizations signing the letter included Im Tirzu, Betzalmo, Nachala, Lavi, Hotam, and others.

"We, the NGOs of the national camp, who fight every day for the Jewish-national identity of the State of Israel, against those funded radical organizations and well-oiled systems, call on you, the government of Israel, to pass immediately the law to contain and oversee those organizations, which cause deep damage to the country with the help of the biggest antisemites and Israel-haters abroad," the letter continued

"The people chose this government in order to lead a deep change including dismantling the mechanisms of power that are assisted by foreign countries and entities, which have acted like octopus tentacles for many years against Judaism and Zionism.

PRIME MINISTER Benjamin Netanyahu and members of his coalition celebrate the passage of the state budget yesterday. (credit: YONATAN SINDEL/FLASH90) PRIME MINISTER Benjamin Netanyahu and members of his coalition celebrate the passage of the state budget yesterday. (credit: YONATAN SINDEL/FLASH90)

"The show of strength and damage of those organizations we saw in recent months when the elected government halted its steps to reform the judicial system, due to the same well-funded band of anarchists.

"We call on you: Do not be deterred by international pressure from those organizations and entities that wish to maintain their power and control, and empty the value of elections in Israel.

"After dozens of years of damaging influence by the Deep State via those same damaging organizations, it is time for the State of Israel to return to being a democracy, run by the people and their representatives," the letter concluded.

NGOs could lose funding for 'interfering' in Israel's domestic policy

According to the bill, which was proposed by Likud MK Ariel Kallner, donations to NGOs whose actions in the two years before or after the donation were intended to influence government policy or public opinion, would be considered "a donation that interferes in Israel's domestic policy.”

Such donations will be taxed 65% without the right of "exemption, deduction, offsetting or reduction in any way."

In addition, NGOs that received such donations in the past two years will lose their status as a public institution, if they were considered as such.

The bill was initially set to be brought before the Ministerial Committee for Legislation on Sunday, but it was removed from the agenda after criticism from a number of ambassadors and embassies, including the ambassadors of the Netherlands, Germany and Sweden, and the embassies of Norway, Denmark, Ireland, Belgium and Spain.



Tags Zionism im tirzu israeli politics Donations NGO taxes right wing
Hot Opinion
Most Read
1

Roger Waters dresses up as SS officer, compares Anne Frank to Abu Akleh

Former rock band "Pink Floyd" musician Roger Waters performs on stage during his tour, at Tacoma Dome in Tacoma, Washington, US, September 18, 2022.
2

These daily habits can impact your gut health

Beneficial Gut Bacteria illustrative.
3

Israel doubled attacks on Iran to combat secret sea war, Gallant reveals

Defense Minister Yoav Gallant speaks with IDF Chief of Staff Lt.-Gen. Herzi Halevi at the IDF's annual operational forum on March 20, 2023.
4

How Israel exposed and destroyed Islamic Jihad rocket production sites in Gaza

Smoke rises above buildings After air strikes by Israeli warplanes, in the southern Gaza Strip, on May 12, 2023.
5

This time, every Jew is with George Soros

Billionaire investor George Soros arrives at the Schumpeter Award in Vienna, Austria June 21, 2019.
Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
Advertise with Us
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Trending Articles
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Israel Real Estate
Hype
Special Content
Promo Content
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Lists of Jewish holidays
Law
Sites Of Interest
Poalim Online
JNF-USA
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2023 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by