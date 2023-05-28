Over a dozen right-wing organizations have criticized the government's decision to remove a bill proposal from its agenda which would institute a 65% tax on donations to NGOs that are deemed to be "interfering in Israel's internal affairs."

In a letter published Sunday morning, the organizations wrote: "We received with astonishment the report about the removal from the government's agenda of the debate over instituting a tax on NGOs supported by foreign entities due to pressure," referring to a list of ambassadors and embassies who expressed their opposition to the bill.

The list of organizations signing the letter included Im Tirzu, Betzalmo, Nachala, Lavi, Hotam, and others.

"We, the NGOs of the national camp, who fight every day for the Jewish-national identity of the State of Israel, against those funded radical organizations and well-oiled systems, call on you, the government of Israel, to pass immediately the law to contain and oversee those organizations, which cause deep damage to the country with the help of the biggest antisemites and Israel-haters abroad," the letter continued

"The people chose this government in order to lead a deep change including dismantling the mechanisms of power that are assisted by foreign countries and entities, which have acted like octopus tentacles for many years against Judaism and Zionism.

"The show of strength and damage of those organizations we saw in recent months when the elected government halted its steps to reform the judicial system, due to the same well-funded band of anarchists.

"We call on you: Do not be deterred by international pressure from those organizations and entities that wish to maintain their power and control, and empty the value of elections in Israel.

"After dozens of years of damaging influence by the Deep State via those same damaging organizations, it is time for the State of Israel to return to being a democracy, run by the people and their representatives," the letter concluded.

NGOs could lose funding for 'interfering' in Israel's domestic policy

According to the bill, which was proposed by Likud MK Ariel Kallner, donations to NGOs whose actions in the two years before or after the donation were intended to influence government policy or public opinion, would be considered "a donation that interferes in Israel's domestic policy.”

Such donations will be taxed 65% without the right of "exemption, deduction, offsetting or reduction in any way."

In addition, NGOs that received such donations in the past two years will lose their status as a public institution, if they were considered as such.

The bill was initially set to be brought before the Ministerial Committee for Legislation on Sunday, but it was removed from the agenda after criticism from a number of ambassadors and embassies, including the ambassadors of the Netherlands, Germany and Sweden, and the embassies of Norway, Denmark, Ireland, Belgium and Spain.