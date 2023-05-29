Settlers construct permanent Homesh Yeshiva building in West Bank

Homesh Yeshiva students built a permanent building for the yeshiva in the West Bank on Sunday night, the Samaria Regional Council announced on Monday morning.

The yeshiva was built in part of Samaria that fell under the areas the Disengagment repeal bill that was passed in Knesset in May. The bill canceled the ban on Israeli entry into certain areas in Northern Samaria, making the Homesh Yeshiva not illegal by Israeli law.

According to Israeli media, Defense Minister Yoav Gallant approved the mission to build the permanent building.

On Monday morning, the council's leader Yossi Dagan installed a mezuzah in a small ceremony, saying that it was a "historical moment."

The move was met with mixed reactions from the government

The move was praised by right-wing MKs like National Security Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir but condemned by opposition members like Labor leader MK Merav Michaeli.