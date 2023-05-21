Ben-Gvir visits Temple Mount after Jerusalem Day

National Security Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir visited the Temple Mount on Sunday, two days after Jerusalem Day.

"I am happy to go up to the Temple Mount, the most important place for the people of Israel," said Ben-Gvir during the visit. "It should be said that the police are doing a wonderful job here and once again proving who is the master in Jerusalem. All the threats of Hamas will not help, we are the masters of Jerusalem and the entire Land of Israel."

While about 1,146 Jews visited the Temple Mount on Thursday amid Jerusalem Day festivities, the minister did not visit the site with them.

Ben-Gvir also referenced ongoing tensions surrounding the upcoming votes on the national budget, saying "We need to remember our brothers in the Negev and the Galilee. In the upcoming budget, we must invest in the Negev and the Galilee. Jerusalem is our soul, the Negev and the Galilee is our soul, we must invest, we must act there, we must be the owners of both the Negev and the Galilee, and the foundation of this is the budget."