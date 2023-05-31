The Israel Defense Force celebrates its 75th anniversary

The State of Israel today celebrates the 75th anniversary of the establishment of the Israel Defense Force on May 31, 1948.

Israel's first prime minister, David Ben-Gurion, signed the order to establish the IDF on May 26, 1948 and the IDF began is existence on May 31.

"The security of the people and the homeland will be entrusted to the hands of this army from now on," Ben-Gurion wrote in the decree establishing the IDF 75 years ago today. "Just as the leaders of the Hebrew settlement tied their lives with sickle and sword, so the founders of the state tied independence and security," IDF Chief of Staff Herzi Halevi said in his daily order on this occasion.

"Out of emergency and necessity, and at a time when the battles of the war of independence were in full swing, the Israeli Defense Forces transformed from underground volunteer organizations with different ideological identities, to a regular army united under one goal and shared values: to protect the young country in the spirit of the Declaration of Independence and its values," Halevi added.

How is Israel celebrating the IDF's anniversary?

More than 45 municipalities will light up central buildings in green light to mark the 75th anniversary of the IDF and as a sign to thank the army reservists.

One of 75 pictures chosen from the IDF archives, on the occasion of the IDF's 75th anniversary. (credit: IDF SPOKESMAN’S UNIT)

"75 years have passed. Israel is a strong and developing country, and as is the way of prosperous societies, many transformations happen in it. The security challenges are also changing, and with them the IDF. Every day our enemies stand ready to harm us. The superiority of the IDF in near and far arenas is maintained thanks to its high learning capacity, its constant change and its ability to adapt to the changing challenges," Halevi added.

The order establishing Israel's first Air Force Squadron 100. (credit: IDF SPOKESMAN’S UNIT)

"Today's order establishing the IDF was signed with the oath of those wearing the uniform to carry out the mission of defending the country. This oath is still heard today from the mouths of the young recruits, and it passes like a common thread between the generations. We will continue and keep the promise to dedicate all of us to the defense of the homeland and the freedom of Israel, and to maintain the security of the country and its citizens," Halevi concluded.