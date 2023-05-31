The Jerusalem Post - Israel News NY Conference Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation Opinion
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Science Antisemitism Archeology Israel Real Estate JPost Deals Podcast Premium
Jerusalem Post Israel News

The Israel Defense Force celebrates its 75th anniversary

Israel's first prime minister, David Ben-Gurion, signed the order to establish the IDF on May 26 and the IDF began is existence on May 31, 1948.

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
Published: MAY 31, 2023 05:57
One of 75 pictures chosen from the IDF archives, on the occasion of the IDF's 75th anniversary. (photo credit: IDF SPOKESPERSON'S UNIT)
One of 75 pictures chosen from the IDF archives, on the occasion of the IDF's 75th anniversary.
(photo credit: IDF SPOKESPERSON'S UNIT)

The State of Israel today celebrates the 75th anniversary of the establishment of the Israel Defense Force on May 31, 1948.

Israel's first prime minister, David Ben-Gurion, signed the order to establish the IDF on May 26, 1948 and the IDF began is existence on May 31. 

"The security of the people and the homeland will be entrusted to the hands of this army from now on," Ben-Gurion wrote in the decree establishing the IDF 75 years ago today. "Just as the leaders of the Hebrew settlement tied their lives with sickle and sword, so the founders of the state tied independence and security," IDF Chief of Staff Herzi Halevi said in his daily order on this occasion.

"Out of emergency and necessity, and at a time when the battles of the war of independence were in full swing, the Israeli Defense Forces transformed from underground volunteer organizations with different ideological identities, to a regular army united under one goal and shared values: to protect the young country in the spirit of the Declaration of Independence and its values," Halevi added.

How is Israel celebrating the IDF's anniversary?

More than 45 municipalities will light up central buildings in green light to mark the 75th anniversary of the IDF and as a sign to thank the army reservists.

One of 75 pictures chosen from the IDF archives, on the occasion of the IDF's 75th anniversary. (credit: IDF SPOKESMAN’S UNIT) One of 75 pictures chosen from the IDF archives, on the occasion of the IDF's 75th anniversary. (credit: IDF SPOKESMAN’S UNIT)

"75 years have passed. Israel is a strong and developing country, and as is the way of prosperous societies, many transformations happen in it. The security challenges are also changing, and with them the IDF. Every day our enemies stand ready to harm us. The superiority of the IDF in near and far arenas is maintained thanks to its high learning capacity, its constant change and its ability to adapt to the changing challenges," Halevi added.

The order establishing Israel's first Air Force Squadron 100. (credit: IDF SPOKESMAN’S UNIT) The order establishing Israel's first Air Force Squadron 100. (credit: IDF SPOKESMAN’S UNIT)

"Today's order establishing the IDF was signed with the oath of those wearing the uniform to carry out the mission of defending the country. This oath is still heard today from the mouths of the young recruits, and it passes like a common thread between the generations. We will continue and keep the promise to dedicate all of us to the defense of the homeland and the freedom of Israel, and to maintain the security of the country and its citizens," Halevi concluded.

One of 75 pictures chosen from the IDF archives, on the occasion of the IDF's 75th anniversary. (credit: IDF SPOKESPERSON'S UNIT) One of 75 pictures chosen from the IDF archives, on the occasion of the IDF's 75th anniversary. (credit: IDF SPOKESPERSON'S UNIT)


Tags IDF david ben-gurion israel navy Israeli Air Force Herzi Halevi anniversary
Hot Opinion
Most Read
1

Roger Waters dresses up as SS officer, compares Anne Frank to Abu Akleh

Former rock band "Pink Floyd" musician Roger Waters performs on stage during his tour, at Tacoma Dome in Tacoma, Washington, US, September 18, 2022.
2

Groundbreaking Israeli cancer treatment has 90% success rate
3

Florida man loses arm to an alligator while going to the bathroom

American alligator
4

Israel doubled attacks on Iran to combat secret sea war, Gallant reveals

Defense Minister Yoav Gallant speaks with IDF Chief of Staff Lt.-Gen. Herzi Halevi at the IDF's annual operational forum on March 20, 2023.
5

Taliban claims: 'We will conquer Iran soon' amid water dispute

An IRGC Ground Forces commando.
Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
Advertise with Us
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Trending Articles
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Israel Real Estate
Hype
Special Content
Advisor
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Lists of Jewish holidays
Law
Sites Of Interest
Poalim Online
JNF-USA
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2023 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by