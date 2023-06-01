The Jerusalem Post - Israel News NY Conference Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation Opinion
KKL-JNF first chairwoman is already making a difference. Here is how

Less than six months after the start of her term, Ovadia-Luski is already making a difference, leading KKL-JNF to crucial developments benefiting the organization and the country.

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
Published: JUNE 1, 2023 15:17
Ifat Ovadia-Luski, first chairwoman of Keren Kayemeth LeIsrael-Jewish National Fund (photo credit: HAIM VERSANO/KKL-JNF)
Ifat Ovadia-Luski, first chairwoman of Keren Kayemeth LeIsrael-Jewish National Fund
(photo credit: HAIM VERSANO/KKL-JNF)

The appointment of Ifat Ovadia-Luski as the first chairwoman at the helm of Keren Kayemeth LeIsrael-Jewish National Fund in December 2022 marked a historic moment for the organization that is considered one of the oldest environmental groups in the world. 

Less than six months after the start of her term, Ovadia-Luski is already making a difference, leading KKL-JNF to crucial developments for the benefit of the organization, Israel’s forests, and the whole country.

Recently, the chairwoman reached an important agreement with its employees as well as a groundbreaking deal with the State of Israel and the Ministry of Finance. 

Under the agreement, KKL-JNF committed to transfer NIS 6 billion ($1.6 billion) to the country’s treasury. The funds will be used to back national projects in the organization's key fields, including the development of new communities in the Negev and the Galilee, forests, immigrant absorption, agriculture development, environment, and more.

“Since the early days of Zionism and up until today, KKL-JNF has been a full partner in building and developing the State of Israel,” said Ovadia-Luski last month. “I am happy that within the framework of this agreement, KKL-JNF will continue to serve as a partner in this mission.” 

Ifat Ovadia-Luski (credit: COURTESY HISTADRUT) Ifat Ovadia-Luski (credit: COURTESY HISTADRUT)

“The entire budget will be used for national projects that are at the core of KKL-JNF’s action and will continue to strengthen the state as we have done since the beginning of Zionism, as we are doing now and as we will always continue to do," she added.

What did she do before?

Previous to her role as KKL-JNF’s Chairwoman, Ovadia-Luski headed the Department of Hebrew and Culture at the World Zionist Organization, served as a member of the Jewish Agency Board of Trustees and was CEO of the World Likud, in addition to holding several positions in the public sector.

Ovadia-Luski holds a Master’s Degree with honors in Administration and Education Policy from Tel Aviv University and a Bachelor’s Degree in Hebrew Literature and History from the Hebrew University.

She is proud of having been raised on the values of the Betar Movement and Ze'ev Jabotinsky.

Ifat Ovadia-Luski will take part in the Jerusalem Post Annual Conference in New York on June 5. For more information - www.jpost.com/AC23 



