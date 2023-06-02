The Jerusalem Post - Israel News NY Conference Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation Opinion
Ten Israelis injured in traffic accidents Thursday night

There were six traffic accidents all over the country resulting in varying levels of injury on Thursday night and early Friday morning.

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
Published: JUNE 2, 2023 06:31
Ten Israelis sustained varying levels of injuries in six separate traffic accidents throughout the country on Thursday night, according to Israeli media and Israel Police.

The most severe incident occurred near Golomb St. in Jerusalem. According to a police statement, two motorcyclists were involved in the accident and both were swiftly hospitalized. One was in serious condition and the other was in critical condition.  

Maariv reported that the two people were a man in his 30s and a woman in her 20s, and the woman was in worse condition than the man. Magen David Adom (MDA) medics and paramedics responded to the incident and took the man to  Hadassah-University Medical Center in Jerusalem while the woman was taken to Shaare Zedek Medical Center. 

Other car accidents across Israel

In Petah Tikva, a man in his 30s was seriously injured in a car accident at around 3:00 a.m. on Friday morning, Israeli media reported. Medics and paramedics from MDA administered treatment and took the injured man to Rabin Medical Center-Beilinson Hospital in Petah Tikva. He was reportedly suffering from a head injury. 

A man in his 20s sustained moderate injuries after being hit by a car in Haifa in the early hours of Friday morning, maariv reported. MDA medics and paramedics took him to Bnai Zion Hospital in Haifa. 

Another man in his 20s was seriously injured in a car accident near Kiryat Gat around 4:00 a.m. on Friday morning, according to Israeli media. Medics gave emergency treatment and evacuated him to Barzilai Medical Center, Ashkelon. He was reportedly unconscious. 

A pedestrian in his late 20s was seriously injured after being hit by a car in Kafr Kara on Friday morning, Walla reported. A Magen David Adom team arrived at the scene and gave him preliminary emergency treatment before taking him to Hillel Yaffe Medical Center in Hadera.

Around 5:00 a.m. on Friday, Israeli media reported that four people were injured in a car accident at a gas station in the Druze town of Bir al-Maksur in the Lower Galilee. Two were classified as being in serious condition, a third was in moderate-severe condition and the last one was reported to be in mild-moderate condition. All four received treatment from MDA and then were taken to nearby hospitals for further medical care. 



