Motorcyclist, 60, killed after being struck by car fleeing from police

A 60-year-old motorcyclist was killed in Holon Wednesday evening after being hit by a vehicle that had fled from police. MDA teams that arrived at the scene performed CPR on the man, but pronounced him dead on the spot. The police arrested two suspects who were driving the vehicle and they were brought to the station for questioning.

Emergency medics riding on MDA motorcycles, Kafir Versano and Yosef Sassoon, said "When we arrived at the scene, we saw a motorcyclist trapped under the vehicle, unconscious without a pulse. He was not breathing and was suffering from multi-system damage. During the rescue operations, we performed advanced resuscitation operations, but in the end we had to pronounce his death."

The accident happened after police in Holon confronted suspects of car theft. A suspect car hit the police vehicle and fled after the police fired at the assailants. The police conducted searches for the fleeing vehicle. The suspects drove against traffic before hitting the motorcyclist. As a result of the accident, the rider was fatally injured.

Who is held responsible for the accident?

The police arrested two suspects who were behind the wheel and brought them to the station for questioning.

The scene of an accident in Holon in which a 60 year old man was killed. (credit: MDA SPOKESPERSON)

Three fire brigades arrived at the scene of the accident and noticed a serious incident between two vehicles and a motorcycle rider when the rider's lower body was trapped under one of the vehicles. The teams began a rescue operation with the help of dedicated tools, removing the victim from the crash site and transferring him for further treatment by medical officials, who had pronounced him dead.

Acting First Shift Commander Rashef Ziv Cohen said, "We arrived at the scene of the incident and noticed a serious scene of an accident between a vehicle and a motorcyclist, with the motorcyclist's lower body trapped under one of the vehicles. We began a quick rescue operation with the help of specialized tools and transferred his further treatment to medical personnel. Unfortunately he was pronounced dead."