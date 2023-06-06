With a single tap: Wolt expands to Mevasseret Zion, surrounding areas

The popular food delivery app, Wolt, announced on Tuesday its expansion into Mevasseret Zion, Abu Ghosh, Neve Ilan and the surrounding areas. The milestone marks the company's commitment to connecting local communities with a diverse range of businesses through its seamless delivery service.

With over 15 communities in the region, approximately 50 partner restaurants and businesses and a projected customer base of thousands, Wolt aims to enhance the accessibility and convenience of local commerce.

Wolt's entry into the Mevasseret region signifies a significant step in bolstering the local economy and meeting the evolving needs of residents. By collaborating with a variety of esteemed local establishments, the app offers a wide array of culinary delights and services.

Customers can now indulge in the renowned hummus of Abu Shukri, or savor the authentic flavors of Abu Ghosh's beloved katzitzot.

"Today, we are excited to bring Wolt's exceptional service to Mevasseret Zion and the neighboring areas," said Lior Ashkenazi, CEO of Wolt Israel. "For a long time, residents in these communities have been eagerly anticipating our arrival. They deserve an outstanding service experience and the immediate delivery revolution that we leave, benefiting numerous Israelis across the country. We are thrilled to witness the high demand for Wolt's services and are fully prepared to serve both the local businesses and residents."

Wolt in Jerusalem (credit: PR)

Yoram Shimon, Head of the Mevasseret Zion Local Council, expressed his enthusiasm for the partnership, recognizing the potential economic growth that Wolt's presence brings.

"We warmly welcome Wolt to Mevasseret Zion and the surrounding areas," Shimon stated. "We belive that Wolt's arrival will invigorate the city with additional economic activity and provide our residents with greater access to our diverse range of quality restaurants and businesses. The council is actively working to improve the daily lives of our esteemed residents and the involvement of companies like Wolt significantly contributes to this mission."

A team of dedicated food delivery services

Operating from 10:00 a.m. to 11:00 p.m. daily, Wolt's delivery service will be spearheaded by a dedicated team of couriers, including motorcycle riders and car drivers. Their mission is ensure prompt and efficient delivery of orders, guaranteeing customer satisfaction.

Wolt's expansion into Mevasseret Zion and the surrounding areas demonstrates the company's ongoing commitment to supporting local businesses. By partnering with a wide range of establishments, including popular eateries like Etsa, HaPitaria, Nashnushim and Shawarma Hamedy, Wolt connects customers with their favorite local flavors.

With a single tap, customers in Mevasseret and nearby areas can explore a vast array of culinary options, ranging from pizza and burgers to hummus and Asian cuisine.