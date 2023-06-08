The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation Opinion Archeology
Yad Sarah: Medical equipment lending saves Israeli healthcare billions annually

Yad Sarah estimates that its services save Israeli taxpayers hundreds of millions of shekels in other expenses.

By JUDY SIEGEL-ITZKOVICH
Published: JUNE 8, 2023 15:00
The medical equipment lending center at Yad Sarah House, Jerusalem (photo credit: COURTESY YAD SARAH)
The medical equipment lending center at Yad Sarah House, Jerusalem
(photo credit: COURTESY YAD SARAH)

Yad Sarah – Israel’s leading volunteer organization lends medical equipment to all and provides a wide variety of other services to the sick, injured, elderly and disabled, said on Thursday that it annually saves taxpayers NIS 5.5 billion in personal healthcare expenses.

It presented the figures according to its calculation of current hospital costs and how many pieces of lent equipment prevented days of hospitalization. In addition, Yad Sarah estimates that its services save Israeli taxpayers hundreds of millions of shekels in other expenses.

Although Israel is well known for its first-class healthcare and universal coverage for citizens and residents, the system nevertheless faces enormous strain because of the rapid increase in population, severe lack of physicians and nurses and a perpetual shortage of hospital beds. Because it does not receive ongoing government funding, Yad Sarah, thanks to its many donors, has had for decades to help cope with the country’s healthcare needs while saving significant amounts of money for the Treasury.

Over a dozen areas to care for Israelis, visitors and tourists

Popularly known in Israel for its diverse medical equipment lending service, its activities from 123 branches around the country include over a dozen areas to care for Israelis, visitors and tourists and save lives across all sectors of the country’s population.

Yad Sarah (credit: COURTESY YAD SARAH)Yad Sarah (credit: COURTESY YAD SARAH)

Yad Sarah said it aids an estimated 1,250,000 people every year, thanks to its 7,000 volunteers and impacts the lives of one out of every two Israeli families.

By providing at-home hospital equipment for patients, the organization reduced total hospitalization stays by 14,000 beds, relieving stress on hospitals across the country. In 2022, Yad Sarah distributed over NIS 1.5 million worth of drugs free of charge to senior individuals unable to afford their prescriptions. Most of these were donated by people who no longer had the need for the medications. 

It saved the lives of 831 elderly people whose Yad Sarah-issued fall detection sensor immediately alerted the hotline and emergency services. Some 2,700 elderly people received pro-bono legal assistance from volunteer lawyers at Yad Sarah branches, and its mobile dental clinic gave 5,600 people at-home treatment.

A dedicated in-house occupational therapist develops dozens of products, like a one-handed scissor, kitchen utensils and adaptive home appliances to promote accessibility and independence

It provided 3,400 treatments for people with neurological issues at its five rehabilitation centers throughout the country. 

Yad Sarah volunteers made 163,817 calls to alleviate seniors experiencing loneliness and isolation and recorded hundreds of personal accounts of seniors as part of the “Life Story Project,” preserving their legacies for future generations

“We are very proud of Yad Sarah’s contribution to the health of the entire country,” said Rabbi Uri Lupolianski, who founded Yad Sarah back in 1976. “While it is impossible to truly understand the enormous value Yad Sarah provides to individuals and their families, by announcing an amount in shekels for the work our volunteers and staff do each year and the various forms of help we provide, we are able to better understand and appreciate the formidable impact it has had on Israeli society and its citizens. As we grow and expand, we will continue to focus on how our organization can provide the maximum impact for the most people every day, week, month and year.” 



