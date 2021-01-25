Coronavirus: Yad Sarah aims to vaccinate 30,000 Holocaust survivors

Tens of thousands of Holocaust survivors have not received a coronavirus vaccine yet, because they cannot or are afraid to leave their homes, the voluntary organization Yad Sarah has announced.Yad Sarah is trying to make sure that the problem is solved and has reached out to both the state and organizations that support Holocaust survivors - including the Claims Conference - in order to find the necessary resources, but to no avail. “There are so many Holocaust survivors who would like to get vaccinated, and they can’t. They survived the Holocaust, establish the state, built our streets and cities, and they do not deserve to receive what all the other citizens are receiving?” the organization’s CEO Moshe Cohen said, stressing that every day, some of them are passing out from the virus.Yad Sarah was established over 40 years ago to lend people medical equipment for free or at very limited cost. It currently counts over 100 branches all over Israel, as well as thousands of volunteers, and it provides a wide range of services including a mobile dental service, a daycare for the disabled and a home hospital service.The organization does offer a transportation service for elderly or disabled people, “but we cannot take care of everyone” Cohen said, highlighting that they estimate that about 30,000 survivors have yet to receive the vaccine.“We are asking for help in driving those who need to be inoculated to the vaccination centers. It is important to remember that it is not possible to perform the shots in private homes, as in every phial there is enough drug to inoculate five people. Therefore, if we cannot bring the vaccine to the people, we have to bring the people to the vaccine,” he pointed out.The health funds have been cooperating with Yad Sarah, as they committed to vaccinate all Holocaust survivors as soon as they arrive, without the need to wait in line.
"We have done it in Jerusalem, in Beersheba, in several other places, but with a very limited number of people. We do not have the financial resources to do more," Cohen explained.During the coronavirus pandemic, Yad Sarah has stepped up its support to elderly Holocaust survivors."Our volunteers call them every day, to check how they are doing, to wish them a good night or Shabbat shalom, delivering medicines or anything else they might need," Cohen explained. "Since the crisis began, even those who used to get out of their homes to get some air are not doing it anymore, because the danger for them it's too great.""Since the vaccines arrived, we have started encouraging them to get inoculated, and it soon became clear that for many it was not possible. Some are too scared to take public transportation, some cannot go because they are on a wheel-chair, and so on," he added."They have suffered enough, they just want to be vaccinated. We must help," he concluded.A spokesperson of the Claims Conference told The Jerusalem Post that they received the request from Yad Sarah only a few days ago and they are processing it.She added that generally speaking, the Claims Conference only receive funds that need to be distributed to the survivors who are entitled to them and does not have a budget available for further initiatives.