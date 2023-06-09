Unseasonal thunderstorms, high temps and rain sweep Israel

Israelis woke up to unseasonal rainy weather on Friday morning, with thunderstorms even reported in some areas.

Social media users captured footage of lightning in the sky in multiple locations across the country, including Sderot, Bnei Brak and Jerusalem, among other locations.

מופע אור קולי כעת בבאר שבע. pic.twitter.com/4M5e6STBNm — שלמה ⛈️ מזג אוויר (@MezgAvirIL) June 8, 2023

According to the Israel Meteorological Society, the skies on Friday will be partly cloudy to cloudy and temperatures will be warmer than average, although the temperatures will drop to be cooler throughout the day, especially in the coastal and lowland areas.

Along with the rainy and warm weather, dust and haze coming from the south are expected as well, with wind speeds expected to rise throughout the day. Sandstorms are expected in southern Israel.

Rainy summer weather in Tel Aviv. June 9, 2023 (credit: AVSHALOM SASSONI/MAARIV)

A number of national parks in southern Israel were closed due to concerns of flash floods amid the unseasonably wet weather.

Temperatures forecast throughout Israel

In Jerusalem, temperatures will range between 68-86F (20-30C). In Tel Aviv, temperatures will range between 73-93F (23-34C). In Haifa, temperatures will range between 73-95F (23-35C). In Tiberias, temperatures will range between 75-102F (24-39C). In Kiryat Shmona, temperatures will range between 68-93F (20-34C). In Beersheba, temperatures will range between 75-97F (24-36C). In Eilat, temperatures will range between 86-104F (30-40C).