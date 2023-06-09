The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation Opinion Archeology
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Science Antisemitism Israel Real Estate JPost Deals Podcast Premium
Jerusalem Post Israel News

Unseasonal thunderstorms, high temps and rain sweep Israel

High temperatures and dust and haze coming from the south are expected throughout the day.

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
Published: JUNE 9, 2023 09:36

Updated: JUNE 9, 2023 09:38
Rainy summer weather in Tel Aviv. June 9, 2023 (photo credit: AVSHALOM SASSONI/MAARIV)
Rainy summer weather in Tel Aviv. June 9, 2023
(photo credit: AVSHALOM SASSONI/MAARIV)

Israelis woke up to unseasonal rainy weather on Friday morning, with thunderstorms even reported in some areas.

Social media users captured footage of lightning in the sky in multiple locations across the country, including Sderot, Bnei Brak and Jerusalem, among other locations.

According to the Israel Meteorological Society, the skies on Friday will be partly cloudy to cloudy and temperatures will be warmer than average, although the temperatures will drop to be cooler throughout the day, especially in the coastal and lowland areas.

Along with the rainy and warm weather, dust and haze coming from the south are expected as well, with wind speeds expected to rise throughout the day. Sandstorms are expected in southern Israel.

Rainy summer weather in Tel Aviv. June 9, 2023 (credit: AVSHALOM SASSONI/MAARIV) Rainy summer weather in Tel Aviv. June 9, 2023 (credit: AVSHALOM SASSONI/MAARIV)

A number of national parks in southern Israel were closed due to concerns of flash floods amid the unseasonably wet weather.

Temperatures forecast throughout Israel

In Jerusalem, temperatures will range between 68-86F (20-30C). In Tel Aviv, temperatures will range between 73-93F (23-34C). In Haifa, temperatures will range between 73-95F (23-35C). In Tiberias, temperatures will range between 75-102F (24-39C). In Kiryat Shmona, temperatures will range between 68-93F (20-34C). In Beersheba, temperatures will range between 75-97F (24-36C). In Eilat, temperatures will range between 86-104F (30-40C).



Tags weather rain flash flood heat
Hot Opinion
Most Read
1

'New' Beatles songs made by AI bring fans to tears

The Beatles
2

Who were the IDF soldiers killed at the Egyptian border?

Clockwise from top right corner: Sgt. Lia Ben Nun, St.-Sgt. Uri Itzhak Ilouz and St.-Sgt. Ohad Dahan.
3

This Israeli nudist beach is ranked in the top 20 of its kind worldwide

Sign outside a nudist beach in New Jersey; illustrative.
4

IDF to probe terror killing of three Israeli soldiers by Egyptian policeman

View of road 10, on the border with Egypt, which opened up for visitors today, for the Jewish holiday of Passover. April 7, 2023.
5

On the brink: Unpacking Israel’s unilateral strike threat against Iran

The Israeli Air Force Independence Day flyover.
Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
Advertise with Us
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Trending Articles
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Israel Real Estate
Hype
Special Content
Advisor
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Lists of Jewish holidays
Law
Sites Of Interest
Poalim Online
JNF-USA
Advisor
Home & Kitchen
Appliances
Electronics
Health & Fitness
Beauty
Patio Lawn & Garden
Tools & Home Improvement
Sports & Outdoors
Office
Toys & Games
Deals
Gifts
Gadgets
Money
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2023 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by