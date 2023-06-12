The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation Opinion Archeology
Ukrainian First Lady Olena Zelenska to visit Israel next week

Herzog, the wife of President Isaac Herzog, met Zelenska at the coronation of England's King Charles III earlier this year.

By LAHAV HARKOV
Published: JUNE 12, 2023 09:46
First Lady of Ukraine Olena Zelenska arrives for a reception hosted by Britain's King Charles, for overseas guests attending his coronation at Buckingham Palace in London, Britan, May 5, 2023. (photo credit: JACOB KING/POOL VIA REUTERS)
First Lady of Ukraine Olena Zelenska arrives for a reception hosted by Britain's King Charles, for overseas guests attending his coronation at Buckingham Palace in London, Britan, May 5, 2023.
(photo credit: JACOB KING/POOL VIA REUTERS)

Ukrainian First Lady Olena Zelenska plans to visit Israel next week, at Israeli counterpart Michal Herzog's invitation.

Zelenska's visit will focus on the first ladies' joint project for Ukraine to adopt Israeli resilience programs to help Ukrainians suffering from post-traumatic stress symptoms.

Ukrainian mental health experts have visited Israel to learn from Israeli professionals at Metiv: The Israel Psychotrauma Center and with NATAL: the Israel Trauma and Resiliency Center.

Ukraine's first lady also plans to visit wounded Ukrainian soldiers recuperating in Israel.

Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelensky awards an injured Ukrainian service member as he visits a hospital, amid Russia's attack on Ukraine, in Kharkiv region, Ukraine March 22, 2023. (credit: Ukrainian Presidential Press Service/Handout via REUTERS)Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelensky awards an injured Ukrainian service member as he visits a hospital, amid Russia's attack on Ukraine, in Kharkiv region, Ukraine March 22, 2023. (credit: Ukrainian Presidential Press Service/Handout via REUTERS)

Olena Zelenska's recent travels

Zelenska has traveled the world since Russia invaded Ukraine in February 2022, to ask for humanitarian aid. She met with South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol in Seoul last month, asking for mine detectors and demining equipment, as well as air defense systems.

Ukraine has also asked Israel for systems to counter Russian missile attacks, but Jerusalem cites the Russian Army’s involvement in Syria and the Jewish community in Russia as its reason for not sending military aid.

Israel has expressed support for Ukraine, voting with it in the UN and sending missile warning systems and humanitarian aid, including a field hospital, armored ambulances, protective gear and more.



Tags ukraine Kyiv Ukraine Israel relations Volodymyr Zelensky herzog Ukraine-Russia War Olena Zelenska Michal Herzog
