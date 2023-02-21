The Jerusalem Post - Israel News NY Conference Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation Opinion
Jewish Agency lowers profile in Russia, less activity in FSU countries - exclusive

Apart from political considerations, steep budget cuts by the Aliyah Ministry have led to a marked decrease in the Agency's activity.

By ZVIKA KLEIN
Published: FEBRUARY 21, 2023 16:09

Updated: FEBRUARY 21, 2023 16:36
Andrei Grishayev, a lawyer of the Russian branch of the Jewish Agency for Israel, speaks with journalists after a hearing outside a court building in Moscow, Russia, February 20, 2023. (photo credit: REUTERS/TATYANA MAKEYEVA)
Andrei Grishayev, a lawyer of the Russian branch of the Jewish Agency for Israel, speaks with journalists after a hearing outside a court building in Moscow, Russia, February 20, 2023.
(photo credit: REUTERS/TATYANA MAKEYEVA)
(photo credit: REUTERS/TATYANA MAKEYEVA)

The Russian court hasn't yet determined if the Jewish Agency's activities in the country are considered as a "Foreign Agent," as a result, almost all active steps towards connecting Jews in the Former Soviet Union (FSU) countries have been frozen - The Jerusalem Post has learned.

As published by the Post three weeks ago, the Jewish Agency instructed its emissary in Belarus to stop its activities with regard to promoting aliyah (immigration to Israel). The Post understands that this was the situation also in other countries in the FSU, except for Ukraine of course. 

After the Post asked the agency for a response three weeks ago, another letter was sent to the representative who was then instructed to “freeze” the cancellation of activities relating to promoting aliyah, according to two sources who saw the correspondence. Since then, the same official in the agency's Jerusalem offices has given the same instructions for freezing activity, but this time it was done verbally, by phone.

Staff in Russia is on paid leave

Sources in the agency claim that in all FSU countries except for Ukraine, the activities have been cut down tremendously. As reported months ago, a large percentage of the agency's staff in Russia are on paid leave and not fulfilling their duties.

Activities such as Sunday schools continue, but there is no proactive approach toward the promotion of aliyah or a connection with Israel. One source close to the agency said that "the agency's staff will only host activities in their offices, but not anywhere else and definitely not in public."

Jewish Agency Chairman Doron Almog. (credit: MARC ISRAEL SELLEM) Jewish Agency Chairman Doron Almog. (credit: MARC ISRAEL SELLEM)
Another source said that "if you call the agency's hotline for information about aliyah you'll receive information, but there are no active attempts to approach potential olim."

The reasons for this type of behavior definitely have to do with the fact that the political situation in the region is delicate and many of the other countries have deep and strategic ties with Russian President Vladimir Putin. In addition, the reason may also be financial: The Aliyah and Integration Ministry has instructed a cut in the upcoming approved budget for promoting Aliyah from the FSU by 37%  from NIS 9.4 million in 2022 to NIS 6 million.

Budget cuts

This cut was made by the previous government and is the only area in the world that was cut, even though they are a majority of the olim. This cut is more than 50% of the NIS 12.7 million that was approved by the government for promoting aliyah from the FSU. These funds are allocated to the Jewish Agency and the World Zionist Organization through Ofek Israeli, a joint venture between these organizations and the government.

In addition, it is expected that there are fewer donations from Jewish Russian businessmen to the agency because of the sanctions. These two cuts may be an explanation for the fact that the agency isn't investing as many resources, as it did in the past, in aliyah from the FSU.

“There is no change in the work or policies of the Jewish Agency in Belarus and no activity that was planned to take place has been canceled.”

Jewish Agency

The agency responded to the post with the exact same comment from three weeks ago: “There is no change in the work or policies of the Jewish Agency in Belarus and no activity that was planned to take place has been canceled.”

The agency’s spokeswoman added in a written comment that “the Jewish Agency continues to carry out educational activities and take care of [future] immigrants throughout the country and it helps anyone who wants to immigrate to Israel, as it has done in previous years.”



