Mekorot begins operation of water line joining Beersheva with Shoket drilling area

Mekorot has begun work on a large project that is intended to increase the supply of water along the Beer Sheba route.

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
Published: JUNE 14, 2023 17:43
Eshkol Reservoir (photo credit: Nir Levy)
Eshkol Reservoir
(photo credit: Nir Levy)

Mekorot has begun to operate the water line connecting the Beer Sheba North station to the Shoket 2 drilling area.

The operation is part of a larger project whose primary goal is to increase the supply of water along the Beer Sheba – Shokat – Arad route, with the current one connecting the Tel Sheba area and all the communities of Shoket and the Bedouin settlements in the area, such as Lakiya, um Batin, um Kaf and others.

Once the line was operational, the area was connected to the national water supply system, which until now was based only on drilling and was limited in terms of water quantity.

The area is now connected to the national water system, which is supplied by five large desalination plants located on the shores of the Mediterranean Sea.

Previous supply restrictions have effectively disappeared, and numerous possibilities have opened up for residents of the area in urban development, agriculture, or industry.

View from the Eshkol Water Filtration Plant in Northern Israel. The central filtration plant at the Eshkol site in Israel is the fourth largest plant in the world and the first of its kind in the country. (credit: MOSHE SHAI/FLASH90)View from the Eshkol Water Filtration Plant in Northern Israel. The central filtration plant at the Eshkol site in Israel is the fourth largest plant in the world and the first of its kind in the country. (credit: MOSHE SHAI/FLASH90)
\

Connecting to Southern Israel

Mekorot said they see great importance in connecting the southern regions to the national water system while responding to population growth and the residents' needs. 

The cost of the project is estimated at NIS 30 million. The line is a 40-inch diameter steel line 6 km long and includes, among other things, eight horizontal drillings, some of which pass under highways. 

The current connection complements the extensive activity of Mekorot in the south. A year ago, Mekorot completed the first connection of its kind in the Middle Arava region to the national water transmission system.

At that time, a 30-kilometer water line was connected between the southern Dimona area and the Arava region at a cost estimated at NIS 50 million.

The demand for water in the region is growing at a constant pace relative to the supply of local water sources. The water shortage led to the approval of a master plan by the Water Authority, which focuses on the flow of water from the national system southward. 



Tags mekorot water in israel water infrastructure
