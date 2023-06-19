Haredi man harassed on Israeli bus because of his appearance

An ultra-Orthodox man, Yisrael Yonatan Hirsch, was harassed by a woman while riding a bus in Hod HaSharon who assumed he had not served in the IDF because of his religious attire.

The incident was captured on video by Hirsch and was circulated on the internet, going viral.

According to eyewitnesses, the confrontation began when the female passenger verbally attacked the Hirsch, accusing him of evading mandatory military service. Hirsch responded by questioning her audacity to question his military background and faith in front of a bus filled with other passengers, adding that he had, in fact, served in the army.

Hirsch, who serves as a lieutenant in a reserves combat unit, defended his right to wear a kippah and expressed his commitment to his beliefs.

He emphasized that he has the freedom to dress and express himself as he sees fit, underscoring the principles of democracy.

Expressing his frustration, Hirsch stated, "I have the right to live as I please, with the shtreimel and with the kippah and with a white shirt - and if I want, I can also go around with seven shtreimels. This is a democracy."

The harasser continued to criticize Hirsch's religious attire, going as far as labeling the ultra-Orthodox society as a cult.

Hirsch dismissed these accusations, asserting that he feels no shame in proudly displaying his faith and cultural identity. He defended his right to live according to his own beliefs and urged the woman to reconsider her judgmental behavior.

Prominent political figures had their say in the matter

The incident has sparked a broader debate within Israeli society regarding the intersection of military service, personal religious expression and societal tolerance. Prominent political figures have responded to the video, expressing their views on the matter.

"It doesn't matter where a person served or whether he served, or what we wear and whether and to whom we pray - we should remember that we are all brothers," National Unity leader MK Benny Gantz wrote on Twitter. "I hope that the passenger will find a way to apologize to him and that he will find a place to forgive her."

When given the chance in a phone-in interview with N12, the harassing passenger defended her position, and when pressed, reluctantly said she apologized for her behavior.

"We are not ashamed of our kippah," Shas chairman Arye Deri wrote on Twitter. "We are proud that we were privileged to live as Jews in the Land of Israel. The instigators and bullies are the ones who should be ashamed."

Knesset speaker Amir Ohana wrote: "Yisrael Yonatan Hirsch, the people of Israel cherish you, embrace you and love you. The antisemitism you experienced has no place in any country in the world, least of all in the national home of the Jewish people, the State of Israel. I have the right to invite you to be my guest of honor in the Knesset, together with your family or whoever you want and I hope you will accept the invitation."