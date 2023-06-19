The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation Opinion Archeology
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Science Antisemitism Israel Real Estate JPost Deals Podcast Premium
Jerusalem Post Israel News

Haredi man harassed on Israeli bus because of his appearance

The video footage shows the two engaged in a heated argument, grabbing the attention of other passengers.

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
Published: JUNE 19, 2023 22:25
Haredi men dressed in traditional ultra-Orthodox garb stand behind a group of religious IDF soldiers (photo credit: MARC ISRAEL SELLEM/THE JERUSALEM POST)
Haredi men dressed in traditional ultra-Orthodox garb stand behind a group of religious IDF soldiers
(photo credit: MARC ISRAEL SELLEM/THE JERUSALEM POST)

An ultra-Orthodox man, Yisrael Yonatan Hirsch,  was harassed by a woman while riding a bus in Hod HaSharon who assumed he had not served in the IDF because of his religious attire.

The incident was captured on video by Hirsch and was circulated on the internet, going viral.

According to eyewitnesses, the confrontation began when the female passenger verbally attacked the Hirsch, accusing him of evading mandatory military service. Hirsch responded by questioning her audacity to question his military background and faith in front of a bus filled with other passengers, adding that he had, in fact, served in the army.

Hirsch, who serves as a lieutenant in a reserves combat unit, defended his right to wear a kippah and expressed his commitment to his beliefs. 

He emphasized that he has the freedom to dress and express himself as he sees fit, underscoring the principles of democracy.

IDF soldiers of the ultra-Orthodox 'Nahal Brigade' seen silhouetted holding their weapons at an Israeli army base in Beersheba, southern Israel, March 31, 2014. (credit: MENDY HECHTMAN/FLASH90)IDF soldiers of the ultra-Orthodox 'Nahal Brigade' seen silhouetted holding their weapons at an Israeli army base in Beersheba, southern Israel, March 31, 2014. (credit: MENDY HECHTMAN/FLASH90)

Expressing his frustration, Hirsch stated, "I have the right to live as I please, with the shtreimel and with the kippah and with a white shirt - and if I want, I can also go around with seven shtreimels. This is a democracy."

The harasser continued to criticize Hirsch's religious attire, going as far as labeling the ultra-Orthodox society as a cult.

Hirsch dismissed these accusations, asserting that he feels no shame in proudly displaying his faith and cultural identity. He defended his right to live according to his own beliefs and urged the woman to reconsider her judgmental behavior.

Prominent political figures had their say in the matter

The incident has sparked a broader debate within Israeli society regarding the intersection of military service, personal religious expression and societal tolerance. Prominent political figures have responded to the video, expressing their views on the matter.

"It doesn't matter where a person served or whether he served, or what we wear and whether and to whom we pray - we should remember that we are all brothers," National Unity leader MK Benny Gantz wrote on Twitter. "I hope that the passenger will find a way to apologize to him and that he will find a place to forgive her."

When given the chance in a phone-in interview with N12, the harassing passenger defended her position, and when pressed, reluctantly said she apologized for her behavior.

"We are not ashamed of our kippah," Shas chairman Arye Deri wrote on Twitter. "We are proud that we were privileged to live as Jews in the Land of Israel. The instigators and bullies are the ones who should be ashamed."

Knesset speaker Amir Ohana wrote: "Yisrael Yonatan Hirsch, the people of Israel cherish you, embrace you and love you. The antisemitism you experienced has no place in any country in the world, least of all in the national home of the Jewish people, the State of Israel. I have the right to invite you to be my guest of honor in the Knesset, together with your family or whoever you want and I hope you will accept the invitation."



Tags Haredi IDF haredim Attack bus
Hot Opinion
Most Read
1

'Anne Frank pornography' being banned in Florida, Texas schools

"Anne Frank's Diary: The Graphic Adaptation"
2

Saudi Arabia, China undermine US influence in Middle East - analysis

CHINESE PRESIDENT Xi Jinping meets with then-Saudi deputy crown prince Mohammed bin Salman during the G20 Summit in Zhejiang province, China, in 2016.
3

'Law & Order' actress Diane Neal talks moving to Israel, future plans

DIANE NEAL poses during a photocall for ‘Law and Order: Special Victims Unit’ at the 52nd Monte Carlo Television Festival in Monaco, 2012.
4

Russia's Putin attacks Jewish heritage of Ukraine's Zelensky

UKRAINIAN PRESIDENT Volodymyr Zelensky takes part in a commemoration ceremony for the victims of the massacre of Jews at Babyn Yar during the Holocaust, in January.
5

Nuclear deal nears, freeing Iranian funds and US prisoners

US President Joe Biden and Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi.
Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
Advertise with Us
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Trending Articles
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Israel Real Estate
Hype
Special Content
Advisor
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Lists of Jewish holidays
Law
Sites Of Interest
Poalim Online
JNF-USA
Advisor
Home & Kitchen
Appliances
Electronics
Health & Fitness
Beauty
Patio Lawn & Garden
Tools & Home Improvement
Sports & Outdoors
Office
Toys & Games
Deals
Gifts
Gadgets
Money
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2023 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by