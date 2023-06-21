The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation Opinion Archeology
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Science Antisemitism Israel Real Estate JPost Deals Podcast Premium
Jerusalem Post Israel News

Haredi MK: LGBTQ community more dangerous to Israel than terrorism

MK Yitzhak Pindrus said that if it were up to him, he would cancel not just the pride marches in the country, but also get rid of the whole "movement."

By WALLA!
Published: JUNE 21, 2023 10:02
MK Yitzhak Pindrus seen during Rosh Hodesh prayer of women of the wall, at the Western Wall in Jerusalem Old City, February 22, 2023. (photo credit: ERIK MARMOR/FLASH90)
MK Yitzhak Pindrus seen during Rosh Hodesh prayer of women of the wall, at the Western Wall in Jerusalem Old City, February 22, 2023.
(photo credit: ERIK MARMOR/FLASH90)

United Torah Judaism MK Yitzhak Pindrus said that the LGBTQ community is the most dangerous risk to the State of Israel in an interview with N12 on Tuesday.

"The most dangerous thing for the State of Israel, more than ISIS and Hezbollah is the" LGBTQ+ community, he said, adding that "If it were up to me, I would prevent not just the pride march but also the whole movement."

Former social equality minister MK Merav Cohen reacted to his words, saying that "There is a direct correlation between these comments from MK Pindrus against the LGBTQ community and his extreme comments against the High Court of Justice."

Cohen was referring to Pindrus saying that the High Court needs to be blown up.

"Whoever cannot connect the dots, probably doesn't understand the motivation behind the judicial overhaul and the reason the haredi parties are the initiators and promoters of the whole story," she added.

THE ANNUAL Pride Parade in Tel Aviv, internationally acclaimed as one of the most proud and gay-friendly cities in the world. (credit: FLASH90) THE ANNUAL Pride Parade in Tel Aviv, internationally acclaimed as one of the most proud and gay-friendly cities in the world. (credit: FLASH90)

Chairman of the LGBTQ Lobby in the Knesset MK Yorai Lahav Hertzanu also reacted.

"Hating LGBTQ people, just like hatred against Jews, kills."

MK Yorai Lahav Hertzanu

"It's so sad that you are stoking hatred and fear against people only because they are different from you and that you are adopting antisemitic rhetoric which continues to harm Jews worldwide," he said. "Homophobia kills. Hating LGBTQ people, just like hatred against Jews, kills. This shocking incitement has no place, it's condemned and you should apologize and take it back."

This isn't Pindrus' first controversial statement

"You know what my dream is?" he once said. "To bring D9 and blow up the [High Court]. I don't want to put my judges there. That is my dream.

He also once said that his job as an MK is to "fix the people of Israel by establishing more Torah" and not through the High Court.



Tags Israel Haredi high court of justice homophobia LGBTQ+ Judicial Reform
Hot Opinion
Most Read
1

'Anne Frank pornography' being banned in Florida, Texas schools

"Anne Frank's Diary: The Graphic Adaptation"
2

Saudi Arabia, China undermine US influence in Middle East - analysis

CHINESE PRESIDENT Xi Jinping meets with then-Saudi deputy crown prince Mohammed bin Salman during the G20 Summit in Zhejiang province, China, in 2016.
3

Biden admin. won't acknowledge Iran deal explicitly to skirt Congress - analysis

Atomic symbol and USA and Iranian flags are seen in this illustration taken, September 8, 2022.
4

Pumping groundwater has caused the Earth's rotation to shift - study

The Earth is seen rotating in space (Illustrative).
5

Israel plans first-ever sale of flagship Merkava tank to European country

Tank crews from the Seventh Brigade's 75th Battalion train with their new Merkava Mk. 4 tanks
Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
Advertise with Us
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Trending Articles
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Israel Real Estate
Hype
Special Content
Advisor
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Lists of Jewish holidays
Law
Sites Of Interest
Poalim Online
JNF-USA
Advisor
Home & Kitchen
Appliances
Electronics
Health & Fitness
Beauty
Patio Lawn & Garden
Tools & Home Improvement
Sports & Outdoors
Office
Toys & Games
Deals
Gifts
Gadgets
Money
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2023 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by