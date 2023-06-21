Haredi MK: LGBTQ community more dangerous to Israel than terrorism

United Torah Judaism MK Yitzhak Pindrus said that the LGBTQ community is the most dangerous risk to the State of Israel in an interview with N12 on Tuesday.

"The most dangerous thing for the State of Israel, more than ISIS and Hezbollah is the" LGBTQ+ community, he said, adding that "If it were up to me, I would prevent not just the pride march but also the whole movement."

Former social equality minister MK Merav Cohen reacted to his words, saying that "There is a direct correlation between these comments from MK Pindrus against the LGBTQ community and his extreme comments against the High Court of Justice."

Cohen was referring to Pindrus saying that the High Court needs to be blown up.

"Whoever cannot connect the dots, probably doesn't understand the motivation behind the judicial overhaul and the reason the haredi parties are the initiators and promoters of the whole story," she added.

THE ANNUAL Pride Parade in Tel Aviv, internationally acclaimed as one of the most proud and gay-friendly cities in the world. (credit: FLASH90)

Chairman of the LGBTQ Lobby in the Knesset MK Yorai Lahav Hertzanu also reacted.

"Hating LGBTQ people, just like hatred against Jews, kills." MK Yorai Lahav Hertzanu

"It's so sad that you are stoking hatred and fear against people only because they are different from you and that you are adopting antisemitic rhetoric which continues to harm Jews worldwide," he said. "Homophobia kills. Hating LGBTQ people, just like hatred against Jews, kills. This shocking incitement has no place, it's condemned and you should apologize and take it back."

This isn't Pindrus' first controversial statement

"You know what my dream is?" he once said. "To bring D9 and blow up the [High Court]. I don't want to put my judges there. That is my dream.

He also once said that his job as an MK is to "fix the people of Israel by establishing more Torah" and not through the High Court.