The Jerusalem Post - Israel News NY Conference Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation Opinion
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Science Antisemitism Archeology Israel Real Estate JPost Deals Podcast Premium
Jerusalem Post Israel News Israel Politics

Haredi MK accidentally attends LGBTQ Knesset meeting, met with applause

Shas MK Yosef Taieb's arrival at the Israeli LGBTQ caucus meeting was met with applause and calls for him to speak, but he was trying to go to a different meeting altogether.

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
Published: JUNE 6, 2023 19:07
Shas MK Yosef Taieb is seen at the Knesset in Jerusalem on May 29, 2023. (photo credit: YONATAN SINDEL/FLASH90)
Shas MK Yosef Taieb is seen at the Knesset in Jerusalem on May 29, 2023.
(photo credit: YONATAN SINDEL/FLASH90)

Shas MK Yosef Taieb was greeted with applause when he accidentally attended an LGBTQ caucus meeting in the Knesset on Tuesday.

The meeting in question was meant to mark the start of LGBTQ Pride Month. However, no members of the coalition attended aside from Likud MKs Eli Dalal and Tsega Melaku, according to Ynet.

Taieb's arrival in the room was met with a round of applause from the lawmakers in the caucus. However, it turns out he was only in the room by accident – he had meant to go to a meeting for the higher education caucus, which was set to launch later in the day.

Taieb's arrival was praised by the caucus chairman, Yesh Atid MK Yorai Lahav Hertzanu.

Yesh Atid MK Yorai Lahav Hertzanu (credit: OLIVIER FITOUSSI/FLASH90) Yesh Atid MK Yorai Lahav Hertzanu (credit: OLIVIER FITOUSSI/FLASH90)

"Thank you for being here, Yossi," Lahav Herzanu said. "Would you like to say a few words?"

Taieb politely declined and left, though not before Labor MK Naama Lazimi thanked him for appearing.

Coalition MKs refuse to appear at the LGBTQ caucus meeting

The incident reflected the lack of coalition representation at the meeting.

Especially evident was the absence of Knesset Speaker Amir Ohana, currently the highest-ranked member of the LGBTQ community in the government. 

Ohana had rejected their invitation, his office claiming he was busy hosting his counterpart from Kazakhstan, who is currently visiting Israel.



Tags Knesset LGBT Shas israeli politics LGBTQ+
Hot Opinion
Most Read
1

Groundbreaking Israeli cancer treatment has 90% success rate
2

Taliban claims: 'We will conquer Iran soon' amid water dispute

An IRGC Ground Forces commando.
3

Florida man loses arm to an alligator while going to the bathroom

American alligator
4

Chinese ship detained for hoarding British WWII-era weaponry

The Royal Navy battleship HMS Prince of Wales coming in to moor at Singapore, December 4, 1941.
5

Belarus official: West left us no choice but to deploy nuclear arms

Russian President Vladimir Putin shakes hands with Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko during a meeting at the Novo-Ogaryovo state residence outside Moscow, Russia, February 17, 2023.
Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
Advertise with Us
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Trending Articles
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Israel Real Estate
Hype
Special Content
Advisor
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Lists of Jewish holidays
Law
Sites Of Interest
Poalim Online
JNF-USA
Advisor
Home & Kitchen
Appliances
Electronics
Health & Fitness
Beauty
Patio Lawn & Garden
Tools & Home Improvement
Sports & Outdoors
Office
Toys & Games
Deals
Gifts
Gadgets
Money
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2023 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by