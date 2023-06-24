The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation Opinion Archeology
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Science Antisemitism Israel Real Estate JPost Deals Podcast Premium
Jerusalem Post Israel News

Tour Israel: Watch the Perseid meteors in Kfar Hanokdim

There are quite a few intriguing places to visit in Israel’s deserts, areas that once were barren but have been revitalized, thanks to the vision and determination of a few original thinkers. 

By MEITAL SHARABI
Published: JUNE 24, 2023 11:58
TAKE IN panoramic views from Mitzpor Moav. (photo credit: MEITAL SHARABI)
TAKE IN panoramic views from Mitzpor Moav.
(photo credit: MEITAL SHARABI)

Do you know that moment when you leave the center of the country and begin making your way south to the open desert? When you realize you can lift your foot a little off the gas pedal because you’re on your way to freedom? 

That’s exactly how I feel every time I head south to Israel’s desert landscapes, where one can experience infinite tranquility. For me, the desert is where silence takes on a different meaning – one that is more serene and pure.

There are quite a few intriguing places to visit in Israel’s deserts, areas that once were barren but have been revitalized, thanks to the vision and determination of a few original thinkers. 

One place is Kfar Hanokdim, in the Kanaim Valley in the Judean Desert, just minutes from Arad. As you descend toward the south on Route 3199, this is an excellent time to take a slow, deep breath and leave all thoughts of the bustling city behind. As you look out your window at the beautiful natural surroundings, it almost feels like you’re being transported back in time to a period when life was simpler and more relaxing.

This valley holds a wealth of history, having witnessed battles and wars, and its name even derives from the Zealots (Kanaim in Hebrew) who fought against the Romans in the famous battle on top of Masada.

MAKE FRIENDS in the festival petting zoo. (credit: MEITAL SHARABI) MAKE FRIENDS in the festival petting zoo. (credit: MEITAL SHARABI)

While thousands of travelers climb up Masada every year, not many of them linger to contemplate how many artifacts there are to see up there. Fortunately, visits to Masada have become more popular following the creation of Kfar Hanokdim, which feels like an oasis in the middle of the desert and attracts local visitors, as well as tourists from around the world.

Kfar Hanokdim was founded more than 30 years ago by Yoram Roded, who in the past worked as a tour guide in the Sinai Peninsula. Over the years, Roded expanded Kfar Hanokdim from a small site that operated with one water spigot and electricity produced by generators, to an entire village with Bedouin tents, where visitors can enjoy camel rides and expansive and delicious Bedouin hospitality and meals. In theory, Roded has handed the reins over to the next generation, but you can still see his special touch all over the village. 

For example, he constructed guest rooms of various sizes, huts with mattresses, a camping ground where guests can pitch their own tents, as well as a bus that has been converted into a cozy living space that can accommodate a couple with two kids.

The main attraction at Kfar Hanokdim is definitively the Bedouin tents where large groups can sleep and feel close to nature. During the summer, this is one of the most popular overnight experiences in the country, with its popularity reaching its peak at the beginning of August, since it’s one of the best places to view the Perseid meteor showers. 

ANOTHER ATTRACTION, a short drive from Kfar Hanokdim, is Mitzpor Moav, from which you will have a phenomenal panoramic view of the area. The outlook is a short, easy walk from the parking area, and when you get there, you’ll be rewarded with a breathtaking view of the landscapes of the Judean Desert, the Dead Sea, and the Moav mountains. 

You will also be able to see the famous airplane sculpture created by artist Yigal Tomarkin. The work of art commemorates Operation Lot, whose objective was to secure access to the Dead Sea region, which was geographically cut off from the rest of Israel.

Cycling enthusiasts can take a ride along the new bike path that was created alongside the Israel National Trail. This 12-km. segment stretches from Mitspeh Moav to the Kanaim Valley, and then finally reaches Kfar Hanokdim. It is the first part of a longer 40-km. route that will eventually connect Arad to Masada. There are several downhill sections on this ride, which makes it easier to enjoy the magnificent desert scenery.

If you’re interesting in hiking, there are 45 different hiking trails. Some lead to pools filled with refreshingly cold water, which is quite welcome on a hot summer day. Tsafira Pool is a great trail that is easily accessible from Kfar Hanokdim, but I wouldn’t recommend walking there during the hottest hours of the day. 

If you don’t feel like making such a great effort to reach a water hole, you are welcome to lounge around at Kfar Hanokdim, where you can run through the water shooting out of the sprinklers or splash around in the shallow pools. This will certainly keep your kids entertained for a few hours while you relax on a hammock. 

Watching the Perseid meteor shower in the pollution-free desert

A SUMMER highlight is the Perseid meteor showers. Every astronomy enthusiast knows that the meteor shower season peaks in July and August, and that there is no better place to observe this phenomenon than out in the darkness of the pollution-free desert. 

This year, like every summer for the past seven years, Kfar Hanokdim will be hosting its annual Stargazing Festival weekend event. The festival brings together families and astronomy enthusiasts and offers immersive activities for the whole family over four weekends, beginning the last weekend of July and continuing for the first three weekends of August.

The festival includes workshops and activities for the entire family, which will begin with musical festivities on Friday afternoon in the village square. Following the opening musical event, the festival will continue with a variety of guided nighttime stargazing tours during which participants will discover nocturnal animals, create arts and crafts projects, make friends in the petting zoo and feed the camels. During the festival, there will also be food stalls, live musical performances and a DJ party.

As darkness falls, the “Journey Among the Stars” tour will set out from the village. This workshop will introduce participants to the night sky, with special explanations tailored for children. During the tour, you will learn about the stars, the moon, the August meteor shower, and other celestial phenomena. 

In a second shorter night tour, participants will explore the local nocturnal animals and uncover the hidden secrets of the desert, including scorpions that hide in the desert and can only be seen with ultraviolet flashlights. 

Simultaneously, a small telescope area will be set up for observing the special celestial objects discussed in the workshop, and guests are invited to bring their own telescopes. At the peak of the night, in a dark area near the village, visitors can get comfortable while they wait to observe the meteor shower that will light up the desert sky.

Price: For two nights on the first weekend of the festival, July 27-29, prices begin at NIS 417 for a two-person tent; from NIS 2,033 for a double occupancy room; from NIS 2,698 for a stone superior room; and from NIS 1,937 for the transformed bus.

Details: Guests staying at Kfar Hanokdim pay a small fee for participation in the festival’s activities. This amount is automatically included in the rate listed on the website. Guests staying in Arad or the surrounding area can purchase entrance tickets to the meteor activity events for NIS 50.

Translated by Hannah Hochner. 



Tags Tourism travel meteor shower tour israel
Hot Opinion
Most Read
1

Saudi Arabia, China undermine US influence in Middle East - analysis

CHINESE PRESIDENT Xi Jinping meets with then-Saudi deputy crown prince Mohammed bin Salman during the G20 Summit in Zhejiang province, China, in 2016.
2

Four dead in West Bank shooting attack, Hamas claims responsibility
3

Biden admin. won't acknowledge Iran deal explicitly to skirt Congress - analysis

Atomic symbol and USA and Iranian flags are seen in this illustration taken, September 8, 2022.
4

Pumping groundwater has caused the Earth's rotation to shift - study

The Earth is seen rotating in space (Illustrative).
5

'Anne Frank pornography' being banned in Florida, Texas schools

"Anne Frank's Diary: The Graphic Adaptation"
Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
Advertise with Us
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Trending Articles
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Israel Real Estate
Hype
Special Content
Advisor
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Lists of Jewish holidays
Law
Sites Of Interest
Poalim Online
JNF-USA
Advisor
Home & Kitchen
Appliances
Electronics
Health & Fitness
Beauty
Patio Lawn & Garden
Tools & Home Improvement
Sports & Outdoors
Office
Toys & Games
Deals
Gifts
Gadgets
Money
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2023 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by