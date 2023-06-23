Israeli firefighters rescue puppies from flames

Firefighters from the Binjamin regional station rescued four puppies from a fire near Jerusalem in Givat Ze’ev.

The firefighters had initially received a message complaining about heavy smoke.

Upon approaching the scene, the firefighters found waste areas on fire. They began extinguishing the flames when they began reportedly hearing the sounds of howling.

After some investigation, the firefighters found the four puppies trapped under a wooden surface that was weighed down with debris in the same location as the fire. The firefighters rescued the puppies while continuing to extinguish the flames.

Having survived the initial fire, Operations Sergeant Meir Yitzhak sort medical treatment for the puppies and contacted the regional council's veterinarian who then treated the puppies.

Puppies Rescued, Credit: Israel Fire and Rescue

In the footage, the puppies can be seen with some water rehydrating after their ordeal.

"As soon as the extinguishing operations began, we heard howls from the burning debris, where there was a wooden surface that was also partly on fire,” said Commander Major General Ido Naor. “Four puppies were trapped under the debris and the wooden surface. We rescued the puppies while putting out the fire.”

“We took them with us to the station. We washed, fed and watered them.

The regional council's veterinarian Mata Binyamin is on her way to pick up the puppies for further treatment and medical examination.”

Other rescues by emergency response staff

During an investigation, in May, where the body of a man and woman were discovered police also discovered a dog in dire condition.

When the police found the dog in a locked room at the crime scene, he was covered in his own blood.

The dog was recovered from the scene and given emergency treatment for multiple stab wounds. The 8-month-old German Sheppard was adopted by one of the officers shortly after.