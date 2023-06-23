The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation Opinion Archeology
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Science Antisemitism Israel Real Estate JPost Deals Podcast Premium
Jerusalem Post Israel News

Israeli firefighters rescue puppies from flames

The four puppies were trapped under debris in the same room as a fire.

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
Published: JUNE 23, 2023 01:56
11 weeks old Puppy. (photo credit: BBC VIA WIKIMEDIA COMMONS)
11 weeks old Puppy.
(photo credit: BBC VIA WIKIMEDIA COMMONS)

Firefighters from the Binjamin regional station rescued four puppies from a fire near Jerusalem in Givat Ze’ev.

The firefighters had initially received a message complaining about heavy smoke.

Upon approaching the scene, the firefighters found waste areas on fire. They began extinguishing the flames when they began reportedly hearing the sounds of howling.

After some investigation, the firefighters found the four puppies trapped under a wooden surface that was weighed down with debris in the same location as the fire. The firefighters rescued the puppies while continuing to extinguish the flames. 

Having survived the initial fire, Operations Sergeant Meir Yitzhak sort medical treatment for the puppies and contacted the regional council's veterinarian who then treated the puppies. 

Puppies Rescued, Credit: Israel Fire and Rescue

In the footage, the puppies can be seen with some water rehydrating after their ordeal. 

"As soon as the extinguishing operations began, we heard howls from the burning debris, where there was a wooden surface that was also partly on fire,” said Commander Major General Ido Naor. “Four puppies were trapped under the debris and the wooden surface. We rescued the puppies while putting out the fire.”

“We took them with us to the station. We washed, fed and watered them.

The regional council's veterinarian Mata Binyamin is on her way to pick up the puppies for further treatment and medical examination.”

Other rescues by emergency response staff 

During an investigation, in May, where the body of a man and woman were discovered police also discovered a dog in dire condition. 

When the police found the dog in a locked room at the crime scene, he was covered in his own blood.

The dog was recovered from the scene and given emergency treatment for multiple stab wounds. The 8-month-old German Sheppard was adopted by one of the officers shortly after.



Tags fire dogs firefighter puppy
Hot Opinion
Most Read
1

Saudi Arabia, China undermine US influence in Middle East - analysis

CHINESE PRESIDENT Xi Jinping meets with then-Saudi deputy crown prince Mohammed bin Salman during the G20 Summit in Zhejiang province, China, in 2016.
2

Biden admin. won't acknowledge Iran deal explicitly to skirt Congress - analysis

Atomic symbol and USA and Iranian flags are seen in this illustration taken, September 8, 2022.
3

Pumping groundwater has caused the Earth's rotation to shift - study

The Earth is seen rotating in space (Illustrative).
4

Four dead in West Bank shooting attack, Hamas claims responsibility
5

Israel plans first-ever sale of flagship Merkava tank to European country

Tank crews from the Seventh Brigade's 75th Battalion train with their new Merkava Mk. 4 tanks
Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
Advertise with Us
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Trending Articles
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Israel Real Estate
Hype
Special Content
Advisor
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Lists of Jewish holidays
Law
Sites Of Interest
Poalim Online
JNF-USA
Advisor
Home & Kitchen
Appliances
Electronics
Health & Fitness
Beauty
Patio Lawn & Garden
Tools & Home Improvement
Sports & Outdoors
Office
Toys & Games
Deals
Gifts
Gadgets
Money
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2023 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by