A very good boy: Dog injured during a murder finds new home with police

During an investigation in Netanya where the body of a man and woman was discovered two weeks ago, police discovered a dog in dire condition.

When the police found the dog in a locked room at the crime scene, he was covered in his own blood. The police knew they needed to save the 8-month-old German shepherd, and so they called the Netanya municipality’s dog catcher.

The dog catcher, Barak Itzhaki, arrived at the scene and helped to recover and transport the canine to the municipality’s vet. It was here that the dog received life-saving treatment.

Vets Dr. Shay Melman and Dr. Alina Trogovnik performed several emergency services on the pooch, having discovered stab wounds in the dog’s neck and stomach. It was believed that the murderer had inflicted the wounds on the dog.

Surviving the wounds were only the start of this dog’s good luck after he suffered so much, as the police officers in the crime fighting unit decided to adopt the dog. A detective has homed the dog, with the help of the Herzliya and Netanya Animal Lovers Association.

The municipal veterinarian in Netanya, Dr. Shay Melman Commander of the Netanya Military Police, Ref. Ohad Goldberg (credit: RAN ELIYAHU)

Unfortunately, the dog's name is unknown. Perhaps the dog will be named in loving memory of Django, a 7-year-old police dog killed in an operation in Nablus.

This was not the first time that officers saved a dog's life. As the Jerusalem Post previously reported, Maj.-Gen. Moshe Hajaj saved the life of a dog whose leash got caught in the doors of an elevator.

Information about German Shepherds

German Shepherds can grow to be 26 inches at shoulder height, according to the American Kennel Club.

They are the third most popular breed of dog in Israel, with 16,116 purebreds registered in 2019, according to the Agriculture and Rural Development Ministry. They are also the most common breed used by the police, according to the National Police Dog Foundation.