The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation Opinion Archeology
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Science Antisemitism Israel Real Estate JPost Deals Podcast Premium
Jerusalem Post Israel News

Israel's military, defense chiefs jointly condemn settler attacks on Palestinians

IDF Chief of Staff Herzi Halevi, Shin Bet director Ronen Bar and Israel Police chief Kobi Shabtai all issued a joint statement against settler violence.

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
Published: JUNE 24, 2023 22:15

Updated: JUNE 24, 2023 22:16
A Palestinian covers his face during clashes with Israeli troops after Israeli settlers attack Umm Safa village near Ramallah, in the West Bank, June 24, 2023 (photo credit: REUTERS/MOHAMAD TOROKMAN)
A Palestinian covers his face during clashes with Israeli troops after Israeli settlers attack Umm Safa village near Ramallah, in the West Bank, June 24, 2023
(photo credit: REUTERS/MOHAMAD TOROKMAN)

IDF Chief of Staff Herzi Halevi, Shin Bet director Ronen Bar and Israel Police Commissioner Kobi Shabtai issued a joint statement on Saturday evening condemning the attacks by Israeli settlers against Palestinians in Umm Safa earlier that day.

"In recent days, violent attacks by Israeli citizens against innocent Palestinians have been carried out in the West Bank territories. These attacks are against every moral and Jewish value.

"The security forces have acted against these rioters, including IDF soldiers and Israel Police officers.

"This violence increases Palestinian terrorism, harms the State of Israel and the international legitimacy of the security forces to fight such terrorism, and diverts them from their main mission terror," the statement continues.

"The IDF will divert and increase forces to prevent incidents of this type in West Bank, and the Shin Bet will expand arrests, including arrests against the rioters who act in a violent and extreme manner inside Palestinian villages. 

IDF Chief of Staff Herzi Halevi at a situational assessment after a terror attack near Eli at the West Bank, June 20, 2023. (credit: IDF SPOKESPERSON'S UNIT) IDF Chief of Staff Herzi Halevi at a situational assessment after a terror attack near Eli at the West Bank, June 20, 2023. (credit: IDF SPOKESPERSON'S UNIT)

"We also call on the leaders in the settlements, educators and public leaders, to publicly denounce these acts of violence, and to join the fight against them."

Defense Minister Yoav Gallant joins in on condemnations

“I strongly condemn the violence perpetrated against residents of the village of Umm Safa, including the burning of houses and vehicles," Defense Minister Yoav Gallant said. "This is not our way of life.

"IDF troops have my full backing in their work to thwart terrorism and defend the residents of Judea and Samaria. They are working with great determination and perseverance. I have given a clear directive to our troops to maintain order and stability, and to prevent acts of violence perpetrated by civilians in the area.”

National Unity Party leader Benny Gantz stated that the "crimes committed by a handful of extremists in the West Bank do not represent the majority of settlers."



Tags Settlers West Bank Herzi Halevi Kobi Shabtai Ronen Bar
Hot Opinion
Most Read
1

Saudi Arabia, China undermine US influence in Middle East - analysis

CHINESE PRESIDENT Xi Jinping meets with then-Saudi deputy crown prince Mohammed bin Salman during the G20 Summit in Zhejiang province, China, in 2016.
2

Four dead in West Bank shooting attack, Hamas claims responsibility
3

Biden admin. won't acknowledge Iran deal explicitly to skirt Congress - analysis

Atomic symbol and USA and Iranian flags are seen in this illustration taken, September 8, 2022.
4

Pumping groundwater has caused the Earth's rotation to shift - study

The Earth is seen rotating in space (Illustrative).
5

'Anne Frank pornography' being banned in Florida, Texas schools

"Anne Frank's Diary: The Graphic Adaptation"
Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
Advertise with Us
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Trending Articles
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Israel Real Estate
Hype
Special Content
Advisor
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Lists of Jewish holidays
Law
Sites Of Interest
Poalim Online
JNF-USA
Advisor
Home & Kitchen
Appliances
Electronics
Health & Fitness
Beauty
Patio Lawn & Garden
Tools & Home Improvement
Sports & Outdoors
Office
Toys & Games
Deals
Gifts
Gadgets
Money
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2023 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by