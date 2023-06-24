IDF Chief of Staff Herzi Halevi, Shin Bet director Ronen Bar and Israel Police Commissioner Kobi Shabtai issued a joint statement on Saturday evening condemning the attacks by Israeli settlers against Palestinians in Umm Safa earlier that day.

"In recent days, violent attacks by Israeli citizens against innocent Palestinians have been carried out in the West Bank territories. These attacks are against every moral and Jewish value.

"The security forces have acted against these rioters, including IDF soldiers and Israel Police officers.

"This violence increases Palestinian terrorism, harms the State of Israel and the international legitimacy of the security forces to fight such terrorism, and diverts them from their main mission terror," the statement continues.

"The IDF will divert and increase forces to prevent incidents of this type in West Bank, and the Shin Bet will expand arrests, including arrests against the rioters who act in a violent and extreme manner inside Palestinian villages.

IDF Chief of Staff Herzi Halevi at a situational assessment after a terror attack near Eli at the West Bank, June 20, 2023. (credit: IDF SPOKESPERSON'S UNIT)

"We also call on the leaders in the settlements, educators and public leaders, to publicly denounce these acts of violence, and to join the fight against them."

Defense Minister Yoav Gallant joins in on condemnations

“I strongly condemn the violence perpetrated against residents of the village of Umm Safa, including the burning of houses and vehicles," Defense Minister Yoav Gallant said. "This is not our way of life.

"IDF troops have my full backing in their work to thwart terrorism and defend the residents of Judea and Samaria. They are working with great determination and perseverance. I have given a clear directive to our troops to maintain order and stability, and to prevent acts of violence perpetrated by civilians in the area.”

National Unity Party leader Benny Gantz stated that the "crimes committed by a handful of extremists in the West Bank do not represent the majority of settlers."