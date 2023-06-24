The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation Opinion Archeology
IDF troop wounded as Israeli settlers riot, set fire to Palestinian cars and homes

One Israeli citizen arrested by IDF, Shin Bet forces • Yair Lapid: Settler violence is a moral disgrace, national security threat

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
Published: JUNE 24, 2023 17:03

Updated: JUNE 24, 2023 17:33
Israeli soldiers at the scene of where a vehicle was allegedly set ablaze by Israeli settlers in the West Bank village of Umm Safa, August 9, 2017 (photo credit: FLASH90)
Israeli soldiers at the scene of where a vehicle was allegedly set ablaze by Israeli settlers in the West Bank village of Umm Safa, August 9, 2017
(photo credit: FLASH90)

Israeli settlers clashed with Palestinians and set fire to homes and vehicles in the West Bank village of Umm Safa on Saturday afternoon, the IDF confirmed.

Israeli security forces arrived at the scene to disperse the riots and arrested one Israeli citizen.

He was handed over to Israel Police for further interrogation.

During the clashes in Umm Safa, an IDF soldier was wounded by a rock thrown toward him. He received treatment at the scene.

A Palestinian man runs near a burning object, after an attack by Israeli settlers, near Ramallah, in the West Bank, June 21, 2023 (credit: REUTERS/MOHAMAD TOROKMAN) A Palestinian man runs near a burning object, after an attack by Israeli settlers, near Ramallah, in the West Bank, June 21, 2023 (credit: REUTERS/MOHAMAD TOROKMAN)

Lapid: Settler violence is a moral disgrace, national security threat

Settler violence has "crossed every line," opposition head MK Yair Lapid wrote on Twitter in reaction to the clashes in the West Bank.

"Setting fire to vehicles and homes of innocent civilians is not human, certainly not Jewish," the former prime minister wrote. "Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu must condemn this travesty and treat with utmost urgency.

Lapid added that the scenes seen across the West Bank the past week are a "moral disgrace and a national secruity threat."

This is a developing story.



