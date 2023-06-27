The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation Opinion Archeology
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Science Antisemitism Israel Real Estate JPost Deals Podcast Premium
Jerusalem Post Israel News

High Court: Should women serve in all IDF combat units?

The petitioners argued that women were able to meet the demands of a wide variety of heavy infantry and special units and the law demanded that women be admitted.

By MICHAEL STARR
Published: JUNE 27, 2023 13:17
Women in an IDF combat unit help one of their fellow fighters during a training exercise (photo credit: REUTERS)
Women in an IDF combat unit help one of their fellow fighters during a training exercise
(photo credit: REUTERS)

Three petitions arguing to open more special and frontline combat units to women were heard before the High Court of Justice on Tuesday.

The petitioners argued that women were able to meet the demands of a wide variety of heavy infantry and special units, and that by merit of equality, the law demanded that women be admitted. They argued that the pool of those chosen to serve in the units was small, but that the candidate options could be expanded by allowing women to enter the try-outs. 

The military had extended pilot integration programs for the Yahalom special combat engineering unit and the 669 search and rescue unit, but petitioners called for the eventual opening of all units to women.

"We say that it needs to be in all units," an attorney for the petitioners, but said that they didn't expect this to happen in one day. That said, petitioners wanted to see some immediate improvement, not only small measures three years down the line. They argued that armor had already done enough pilots and should begin integration. "Why not Matkal?"

High Court president challenged the military, 'Why?'

Israeli soldiers of Caracal battalion (credit: AMIR COHEN - REUTERS)Israeli soldiers of Caracal battalion (credit: AMIR COHEN - REUTERS)

High Court president Esther Hayut challenged the military on why the pilots wouldn't be applied to all special forces. The court asked why pilots should be done in intervals and steps for special forces, and if one pilot could inform results for other units -- after all, often special forces candidates fall out from the curriculum into other units. Hayut asked the military why all units with entry tests should not also be prepared to screen women if they already have the system in place.

"Is it not legitimate to do a pilot?" Hayut asked about units like Duvdevan, submarines, and some intelligence units. "If there is already a principle to accept women in some special forces, why not all of them?"

For some heavy infantry and armor, there are no entry tests, and a wide variety of Israeli males are recruited into the brigades. Some of the men are suitable, some are not, said the court. It was questioned what restricted women if there were no suitability tests, besides the need to volunteer more service time. The military argued that men had been known for decades to broadly pass the physiological thresholds for these units, which cannot be said for women. 

The respondents said that it wasn't possible to open pilots for every unit, not just in terms of resources, but also due to limitations of the review team to manage and monitor the programs. 

Pilot programs had been opened for units in which the military knew that there would be success. Some past pilots had seen female candidates needlessly injured. There are different physical demands for different units, and different physiological thresholds for men and women.

The military took into consideration the pilots for certain units when reviewing others but exact comparisons were not possible. While Yahalom is considered a special forces unit, it doesn't necessarily mean that it has the same physical demands in certain fields as other special forces or heavy infantry units. With combat engineering special forces there could be drop down to relevant units as men do. 

The court noted that there were also integration problems in the US military and that Israel should learn from those failures. In April the IDF said in response to the petitions that physiological criteria prevented women from serving in units that required being burdened with heavy equipment for long periods of time and distance, such as most positions in the IDF's main infantry brigades. 

The respondents said that over the years, many more positions had been opened to women to allow them a meaningful service, and the contributions of anyone seeking to serve were appreciated. Each year, the military said that 669 saw 50 suitable female candidates per year.



Tags IDF female soldiers in combat IDF Women israel women in combat IDF Soldiers
Hot Opinion
Most Read
1

Saudi farm brings Arizona water controversy to boiling point

TOURISTS ARE seen on a beach in the Aqaba Gulf in front of the island of Tiran. Could its transfer from Saudi Arabia to Egypt help trigger a deal between Saudi and Israel?
2

Biden admin. won't acknowledge Iran deal explicitly to skirt Congress - analysis

Atomic symbol and USA and Iranian flags are seen in this illustration taken, September 8, 2022.
3

Nazi-smuggling submarine found in Argentina causes international stir

USS Gato off Mare Island Navy Yard, November 29, 1944
4

Pumping groundwater has caused the Earth's rotation to shift - study

The Earth is seen rotating in space (Illustrative).
5

Four dead in West Bank shooting attack, Hamas claims responsibility
Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
Advertise with Us
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Trending Articles
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Israel Real Estate
Hype
Special Content
Advisor
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Lists of Jewish holidays
Law
Sites Of Interest
Poalim Online
JNF-USA
Advisor
Home & Kitchen
Appliances
Electronics
Health & Fitness
Beauty
Patio Lawn & Garden
Tools & Home Improvement
Sports & Outdoors
Office
Toys & Games
Deals
Gifts
Gadgets
Money
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2023 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by