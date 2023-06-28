The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation Opinion Archeology
Rio Mare, Holmes Place launch tuna samples campaign

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
Published: JUNE 28, 2023 14:48
(photo credit: PR)
Rio Mare and Holmes Place and its Go Active club are launching a joint campaign under the motto: "Rio Mare in olive oil - taste the difference!"

As part of the campaign, a collaboration will be held in the coming month with the Holmes Place and Go Active fitness center chains, in which thousands of tuna samples will be distributed in selected clubs across the country. In addition, promotional videos will be shown on screens in the gyms throughout the day, for about a month.

The campaign will also be supported on digital channels by network influencers from the culinary and sports worlds and leaders of a healthy lifestyle. On Instagram and TikTok, they reveal Rio Mare products through an original recipe.

Rio Mare, the number 1 tuna brand in sales in Italy, and the leader in olive oil tuna sales in Israel, was the first about 20 years ago to expose the Israeli consumer to premium quality tuna and the unique taste of tuna in olive oil. 

As part of the campaign, Rio Mare’s true, uncompromising Italian taste and European standard production quality, will be emphasized. Rio Mare's tuna products are made from the highest quality cuts of the fish, which were carefully selected and emphasize the juicy taste of the tuna. 

Also, the campaign will highlight the advantage of consuming tuna, which contains 24 grams of protein per 100 grams, and its taste, which upgrades every meal, by incorporating it into pastas, salads, and sandwiches, as a nutritious and easy-to-prepare dinner and even as a snack between meals or during the work day.



