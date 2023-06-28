The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation Opinion Archeology
Justice minister: Israeli journalists are ‘propagandists’ who ‘abuse their power’

Justice Minister Yariv Levin attacked Israeli journalists as 'propagandists' in a speech to the Knesset on Wednesday.

By ELIAV BREUER
Published: JUNE 28, 2023 19:29
Justice Minister Yariv Levin holds a press conference at the Knesset, the Israeli parliament, in Jerusalem on January 4, 2023. (photo credit: OLIVIER FITOUSSI/FLASH90)
Journalists who work for channels 12 and 13 are propagandists whose work has “nothing to do” with journalism, Justice Minister accused during a speech in the Knesset plenum on Wednesday afternoon.

Levin’s comments came in response to two identical bills, the first by Yesh Atid MK Idan Roll and the second by Labor chairwoman MK Merav Michaeli and a number of other MKs, that would create a provision in Israel’s penal code that defines attacks or threats against journalists who are trying to carry out their job as aggravated assault.

“Instead of seeking to defend propagandists who abuse their power, their media organs,” the opposition should “also defend all of Israel’s citizens, including my neighbors who also have rights,” Levin said, referring to protesters who blew horns, ignited a tire, and blocked the street outside of his Modi’in home early on Tuesday morning.

“Our situation is even worse than in totalitarian countries, since in totalitarian countries at least people know that they are viewing wretched political propaganda channels,” Levin said. “Here, [they operate] under a disguise of the biting, fighting media,” he added.

Israel's Justice Minister Yariv Levin holds a press conference at the Knesset, the Israeli Knesset in Jerusalem, on January 4, 2023. (credit: OLIVIER FITOUSSI/FLASH90) Israel's Justice Minister Yariv Levin holds a press conference at the Knesset, the Israeli Knesset in Jerusalem, on January 4, 2023. (credit: OLIVIER FITOUSSI/FLASH90)

Danger to journalists

According to the Union of Journalists in Israel, there have been over 30 attacks on journalists and television reporters since the beginning of 2023, many of them during coverage of protests both in favor and against the government’s judicial reforms, whose chief proponent is Levin.

The union issued a statement in response to the justice minister’s remarks.

“A justice minister who calls journalists propagandists, while opposing a law to increase the punishment of people who attack journalists, legitimizes the next attack on journalists.

“The journalists who set out to the field to carry out their work, come under unceasing violence, and it is unfortunate that irresponsible politicians are continuing their incitement, whose end is known,” the union said.Roll, who was one of the MKs who sponsored the bill, also responded to Levin’s comments.

Every journalist who dares to do his job and criticize the government should know that he is in danger. The coalition, at justice minister Levin’s behest, voted today against my bill to defend journalists, and in favor of endangering the free press and its people,” Roll said.



