Tel Aviv University ranked first in Israel by QS World University Ranking

Tel Aviv University was ranked first in Israel in the prestigious QS World University Ranking, TAU announced on Sunday.

Tel Aviv University is the largest university in the country with over 30,000 students.

The QS World University Ranking includes 1,500 universities from around the world.

According to QS, the results draw on the analysis of 17.5m academic papers and the expert opinions of over 240,000 academic faculty and employers. For the 2024 ranking, QS introduced three new metrics: Sustainability, Employment Outcomes and International Research Network.

TAU is ranked at the 215th place, first among Israeli schools. The Hebrew University of Jerusalem, the second in the country after TAU, is ranked at the 251th spot.

TAU climbed several dozen positions in the 2024 ranking. In 2023, it was in the 260th place.

The top three universities in the world ranking are MIT, Cambridge and Oxford.