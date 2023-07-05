The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation Opinion Archeology
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Science Antisemitism Israel Real Estate JPost Deals Podcast Premium
Jerusalem Post Israel News

Israeli who killed Tel Aviv terrorist: 'Attacker was a monster, giant'

Kobi Yekutiel was at the scene of the Tel Aviv terrorist attack, which saw nine people wounded. He recounted how he managed to shoot and kill the terrorist, and what he felt at the time.

By 103FM VIA MAARIV ONLINE
Published: JULY 5, 2023 11:22
Scene of the violent incident in Tel Aviv on July 4, 2023. (photo credit: AVSHALOM SASSONI/MAARIV)
Scene of the violent incident in Tel Aviv on July 4, 2023.
(photo credit: AVSHALOM SASSONI/MAARIV)

"I saw a driver get out of his car and stab the first person he came across," recounted Kobi Yekutiel, the Israeli civilian who killed the terrorist who carried out a ramming and stabbing attack in Tel Aviv on Tuesday, in an interview Wednesday morning with 103FM.

A Palestinian resident of Hebron had run over several people in Tel Aviv before getting out of the car and stabbing someone in the neck. Yekutiel, who was at the scene on his motorcycle and armed, shot and killed the terrorist. 

Ultimately, nine people were wounded in the attack.

Yekutiel explained that he had thought at first that it was a fight between drivers following a car accident. 

"I was afraid to pull out a gun without knowing what the situation was about, but then he stabbed someone and started running towards others," he said. "That's when I realized that this was a terrorist attack

Police and rescue forces at the scene of a car ramming terror attack in north Tel Aviv on June 4, 2023. (credit: MIRIAM ALSTER/FLASH90) Police and rescue forces at the scene of a car ramming terror attack in north Tel Aviv on June 4, 2023. (credit: MIRIAM ALSTER/FLASH90)

"I took out my gun, everyone was running in my direction away from the attacker. I was seven meters away, maybe even less. He saw me with the gun and kept running towards me and another man next to me. I put a bullet or two in his upper body, but he kept trying to run and fell on the ground with the other man. But he still held up the knife and tried to put it into the man's head.

"I didn't think twice. I got close so I wouldn't hurt the other man, and I shot two bullets into the terrorist's head."

The Tel Aviv terrorist: A monster, a giant, a thug

Yekutiel was asked whether he was afraid of being stabbed by the terrorist, to which he said yes.

"Now that you say it, and I think it over again, I tremble in fear," he said, describing the terrorist as "a man, a monster, a giant, and a thug."

"When he ran towards me, my legs were shaking. I said 'God, please let the bullet come out,' because if it didn't I was dead."

He continued: "I'm just an ordinary civilian. But I was in Golani. Even when I walk on the street now, I have these constant moments of being careful and looking at anything suspicious.

"I went in there scared, but when the first bullet came out, I became a completely different person."

Despite this, Yekutiel admitted to not being exceptionally skilled with firearms. 

"I'm nothing special," he told 103FM. "I'm not some great genius with guns." 

However, he added that "If he wouldn't have been shot by me or someone else, the situation would have completely changed."



Related Tags
Hot Opinion
Most Read
1

Nazi-smuggling submarine found in Argentina causes international stir

USS Gato off Mare Island Navy Yard, November 29, 1944
2

Mossad abducted terror leader inside Iran to thwart Cyprus attack

Iran's police forces stand on a street in Tehran, Iran, April 15, 2023
3

Roseanne Barr: 'Nobody died in the Holocaust, 6 million Jews should die'

Roseanne Barr (MARC ISRAEL SELLEM)
4

Wagner shot down one of few Russian command aircraft in revolt - UK

Fighters of Wagner private mercenary group pull out of the headquarters of the Southern Military District to return to base, in the city of Rostov-on-Don, Russia, June 24, 2023
5

'No question' that Putin is using a body double after Wagner revolt - analyst

Russian President Vladimir Putin speaks during a news conference after a meeting of the State Council on youth policy in Moscow, Russia, December 22, 2022.
Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
Advertise with Us
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Trending Articles
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Israel Real Estate
Hype
Special Content
Advisor
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Lists of Jewish holidays
Law
Sites Of Interest
Poalim Online
JNF-USA
Advisor
Home & Kitchen
Appliances
Electronics
Health & Fitness
Beauty
Patio Lawn & Garden
Tools & Home Improvement
Sports & Outdoors
Office
Toys & Games
Deals
Gifts
Gadgets
Money
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2023 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by