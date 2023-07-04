The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation Opinion Archeology
Terror in Tel Aviv: At least five wounded in shooting, ramming attack

Footage shared on social media showed the terrorist killed at the scene after swerving onto a group of pedestrians.

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
Published: JULY 4, 2023 13:16

Updated: JULY 4, 2023 13:49
The scene of a terror attack in Tel Aviv, on July 4, 2023 (VIA MAARIV)

At least five were wounded in a combined car-ramming and shooting on Pinchas Rosen Street in Tel Aviv on Tuesday, police confirmed.

Footage shared on social media showed the assailant dead at the scene.

MDA paramedics have arrived at the scene and are treating the injured.

Hamas spokesman Hazem Qassem praised the attack, saying that "The heroic attack in Tel Aviv is the first response to the occupation's crimes against our people in Jenin.

"The occupation will pay the price for its crimes against Jenin. We praise the heroes of our people and the fighters in Jenin."

Scene of the violent incident in Tel Aviv on July 4, 2023. (credit: Via Maariv) Scene of the violent incident in Tel Aviv on July 4, 2023. (credit: Via Maariv)

One in serious condition, two moderately wounded

A 46-year-old woman is in serious condition from the incident. Another two are in moderate condition and one is in light condition.

This is a developing story.



