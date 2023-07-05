The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation Opinion Archeology
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Science Antisemitism Israel Real Estate JPost Deals Podcast Premium
Jerusalem Post Israel News

UN Security Council to hold closed door meeting on Jenin

The PA envoy Riyad Mansour wrote to British Ambassador Barbara Woodward asking for a Security Council meeting and demanding action to “hold Israel accountable for its crimes” in Jenin and elsewhere.

By TOVAH LAZAROFF
Published: JULY 5, 2023 14:18
Israeli military vehicles are seen entering Jenin on July 4, 2023 (photo credit: IDF SPOKESPERSON'S UNIT)
Israeli military vehicles are seen entering Jenin on July 4, 2023
(photo credit: IDF SPOKESPERSON'S UNIT)

The United Nations Security Council plans to hold a closed-door meeting Friday on the IDF military raid on the West Bank city of Jenin to destroy Palestinian terror infrastructure. 

The United Kingdom, which holds the rotating presidency of the Security Council for the month of July, convened the session at the request of the United Arab Emirates, France, China, and Brazil. 

The Security Council last held a closed-door session on the Israeli-Palestinian conflict less than two weeks ago when the 15-member body gathered to discuss accelerated West Bank settlement activity.

Palestinian Authority demands

Palestinian Authority envoy Riyad Mansour had written this week to British Ambassador Barbara Woodward asking for a Security Council meeting and demanding action to “hold Israel accountable for its crimes” in Jenin and elsewhere in the Palestinian territories.

He asked that the UNSC take steps such as imposing an "arms embargo” against Israel and the “withholding of any assistance that can be exploited to sustain its colonization schemes, with a view to ending this illegal, deplorable situation.”

A general view of the United Nations Security Council during a meeting on ''Organization for Security and Cooperation in Europe,'' at the UN headquarters in New York, US, May 4, 2023. (credit: REUTERS/DAVID 'DEE' DELGADO) A general view of the United Nations Security Council during a meeting on ''Organization for Security and Cooperation in Europe,'' at the UN headquarters in New York, US, May 4, 2023. (credit: REUTERS/DAVID 'DEE' DELGADO)

Mansour also called on the UNSC to ensure international protection for the Palestinian people, whom he said, are “entitled to defend themselves” against Israeli aggression.

“They must not be left to the mercy of Israel and its military forces and settler militias who have taken the paralysis of the international community as a green light to carry on with their crimes and terror against them,” he said. 

Already on Tuesday, British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak called on Israel “to adhere to the principles of necessity and proportionality when defending their legitimate security interests” including in Jenin.

He clarified that the UK was also “opposed to any settlement expansion and we have asked the Israeli government to halt and reverse its policies.”



Related Tags
IDF
Hot Opinion
Most Read
1

Nazi-smuggling submarine found in Argentina causes international stir

USS Gato off Mare Island Navy Yard, November 29, 1944
2

Mossad abducted terror leader inside Iran to thwart Cyprus attack

Iran's police forces stand on a street in Tehran, Iran, April 15, 2023
3

Roseanne Barr: 'Nobody died in the Holocaust, 6 million Jews should die'

Roseanne Barr (MARC ISRAEL SELLEM)
4

Wagner shot down one of few Russian command aircraft in revolt - UK

Fighters of Wagner private mercenary group pull out of the headquarters of the Southern Military District to return to base, in the city of Rostov-on-Don, Russia, June 24, 2023
5

'No question' that Putin is using a body double after Wagner revolt - analyst

Russian President Vladimir Putin speaks during a news conference after a meeting of the State Council on youth policy in Moscow, Russia, December 22, 2022.
Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
Advertise with Us
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Trending Articles
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Israel Real Estate
Hype
Special Content
Advisor
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Lists of Jewish holidays
Law
Sites Of Interest
Poalim Online
JNF-USA
Advisor
Home & Kitchen
Appliances
Electronics
Health & Fitness
Beauty
Patio Lawn & Garden
Tools & Home Improvement
Sports & Outdoors
Office
Toys & Games
Deals
Gifts
Gadgets
Money
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2023 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by